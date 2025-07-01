Mitch Marner pens heartfelt farewell message to Maple Leafs fans: 'It wasn’t enough'

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner penned a heartfelt message to Maple Leafs fans on July 1, the day after his impending departure from Toronto.

Marner officially became a member of the Golden Knights following a sign-and-trade deal with the Maple Leafs.

Upon formal confirmation of the deal, Marner took to social media to share a farewell message, thanking Leafs fans for their support. Marner also took advantage of the opportunity to express his regret for not bringing a Stanley Cup to Toronto.

Marner wrote:

"When I was drafted, all I wanted was to help bring a Stanley Cup to Toronto."

However, Marner admitted his shortcomings by stating:

"That was always the goal, and I came up short."

The unsurprising admission provides some solace to a long-suffering Leafs fan base that craves a Stanley Cup championship.

Marner drove the point home by stating:

"… in the end, it wasn’t enough. That’s hard to admit, because I wanted it so badly, for all of us."

The former first-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft concluded his message by stating:

"I’m so proud to have been a Toronto Maple Leaf."

Marner will now set course for Las Vegas. The goal, presumably, will be to bring another championship to Vegas. The Golden Knights won the 2023 Stanley Cup and hope that Marner can bring them one step closer.

Mitch Marner trade brings some comfort to Maple Leafs fans

Mitch Marner’s formal departure to Las Vegas brings comfort in a roundabout way. The entire Marner saga felt like a dark cloud hanging over the team’s head the entire season.

Even though there was radio silence throughout the season, everyone knew that this ending would eventually come.

Now that it’s here, it’s for the best. The Leafs fan base can now move on from Marner and turn the page. Maple Leafs’ GM Brad Treliving has done a fantastic job of retooling the Leafs roster, while signing free agents to team-friendly deals.

In particular, John Tavares’ four-year deal proved he was willing to take one for the team, unlike Marner. While Marner likely did what was best for himself and his family, fans can’t help but feel there’s a sense of nostalgia in his departure.

Marner’s flight is an admission of failure. The so-called Shanaplan worked to a certain extent, but failed in its ultimate outcome. Brendan Shanahan paid for it with his job. Marner was the next shoe to drop.

The Leafs can now begin a renewal of sorts, with the Leafs truly becoming Auston Matthews’ team. There is no Mitch Marner to play second fiddle. It will be Matthews carrying the team with John Tavares as the team’s elder statesman.

All the while, William Nylander will be something akin to the way Bruce Wayne or Clark Kent tries to fly under the radar.

Leafs fans will see Mitch Marner again. None will mind if it’s in the Stanley Cup Final.