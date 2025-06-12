Mistakes the Maple Leafs have made at the NHL Draft in last 10 years

2020

The 2020 draft for the Leafs is a sore spot. The Leafs selected Rodion Amirov 15th overall in the 2020 NHL draft. Unfortunately for both the player and the team, Amirov would end up passing away at the age of 21 years old due to a brain tumor. There's no telling what type of player Amirov would have ended up becoming. However, I still think the Leafs would have been better off selecting Kaiden Guhle (16th) or Dawson Mercer (18th).

As for the Leafs other selections in the 2020 NHL draft, they selected Roni Hirvonen in the second round with the 59th overall pick. The jury is still out on his NHL future, but the player that the Leafs missed out on is Gage Goncalves (62nd). He's already played 62 games in the NHL for a deep Tampa Bay Lightning team. In the third round, the Leafs selected Topi Niemela 64th overall. He has potential, but it's too early to tell if anyone selected after him will be leaps and bounds ahead of him.

2021

The Leafs only had one pick in the first three rounds of the 2021 NHL draft, and they nailed it with their selection of Matthew Knies in the second round with the 57th overall pick. Knies is already being considered a core player for the Leafs. He's registered 44 goals and 50 assists for 94 points in 161 games. Knies has also compiled 353 hits and is one of the NHL's best young power forwards.