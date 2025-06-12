Mistakes the Maple Leafs have made at the NHL Draft in last 10 years

2017

The Leafs selected Timothy Liljegren 17th overall in the 2017 NHL draft. He did become a decent defenseman at the NHL level, but the Leafs missed out on Josh Norris (19th), Robert Thomas (20th), and Jake Oettinger (26th). In the second round, the Leafs selected 6-foot-7 defenseman Eemeli Rasanen 59th overall, which didn't amount to much. The Leafs could have used that pick to select Morgan Geekie (67th). In 2017, the Leafs had no picks in the third round.

2018

The Leafs did not have many misses in 2018. They selected Rasmus Sandin 29th overall in the first round and Sean Durzi 52nd overall in the second round, which were both the best players available in those spots. However, the third round could have been better for the Leafs. The Leafs selected Semyon Der-Arguchintsev 76th overall and Riley Stotts 83rd overall. Der-Arguchintsev is in the KHL, and Stotts is still playing at university. The Leafs would have been better off drafting Connor Dewar (92nd), who they ended up signing later anyway.

2019

In 2019, the Leafs did not own a first-round pick as it was traded to the Los Angeles Kings, along with Carl Grundstrom and Sean Durzi for Jake Muzzin. The Leafs selected Nick Robertson in the second round with the 53rd overall pick. Regardless of the criticism, Robertson was the best choice in the 50 - 70 pick range. With the 84th overall pick in the third round, the Leafs selected defenseman Mikko Kokkonen. The Leafs missed out on Jordan Spence (95th), who has been a better defenseman and has already played 180 NHL games.