Matthew Knies sparks Leafs win over Flames with dominant performance

In a tightly contested matchup at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto Maple Leafs winger Matthew Knies wasted no time making his presence felt. And it's a large step into becoming the player we all dream

The 23-year-old forward opened the capitalizing on a slick setup to beat Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf. His second goal came in the third period, showcasing his ability to find space and finish under pressure. With an additional assist, Knies was directly involved in three of Toronto’s four goals, underscoring his growing influence on the team’s offense.

Matthew Knies buries one in front to make it a 2-2 game right before intermission 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eRBZDIWgdr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 28, 2025

Knies’ performance was complemented by Max Domi, who also scored twice, including the game-winner with just over two minutes remaining. But it was Knies’ consistency and energy throughout the game that drew praise from fans and analysts alike. His ability to drive play, maintain puck control, and create scoring chances was evident in every shift.

When Knies was on the ice at 5-on-5, the Leafs had a 16-7 advantage in shot attempts, a 9-4 advantage in shots on goal, and a massive 82.34 percent of the expected goals share, according to Natural Stat Trick. He simply dominated.

After the game, Knies remained humble, crediting his teammates and emphasizing the importance of building momentum.

“We’re starting to click as a group,” he said in a brief media appearance. “It’s about trusting each other and staying aggressive”.

The win marked Toronto’s second consecutive victory and improved their home record to 5–2–1. For Knies, it was another step forward in what’s shaping up to be a breakout season.

Calgary, meanwhile, struggled to contain Toronto’s top lines and fell to 1–8–1 in their last ten games. Despite goals from Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee, and Samuel Honzek, the Flames couldn’t match the Leafs’ offensive execution.

Knies’ performance on Tuesday wasn’t just about stats, it was showing Leafs Nation what he could ultimately provide on a consistent basis as he grows with more experience. As the Maple Leafs look to solidify their identity under head coach Craig Berube, players like Knies are stepping up and setting the tone. If he continues to play with this level of confidence and precision, Knies could become one of Toronto’s most reliable offensive weapons this season.