Matthew Knies downplays injury after strong season with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs held their end-of-season media availability on Thursday. During the media availability, star forward Matthew Knies opened up about the lower-body injury that held him back throughout the season.

Matthew Knies missed time throughout the season, most notably at the beginning of the season. Knies spoke about his injury trouble; however, what he said surprised many fans.

Matthew Knies speaks on his lingering knee injury

"It came up earlier in the year, I honestly don’t even know what date, sometime pretty early in the season. I think it was kind of blown out of proportion. I don’t think it was that, that serious as everyone was saying." Knies said on Thursday.

Knies admitted he was dealing with the injury throughout the course of the 2025-26 season, but it wasn't significant enough to keep him out of the lineup. "It was obviously not comfortable to play with all year, but it didn’t really hinder me being out of the lineup."

Knies missed three games in mid-November due to the injury, but that was the only time the 23-year-old was out of the lineup this season. The University of Minnesota alumni still managed to have their most productive season despite the injury. He tallied for 66 points, including 23 goals, finishing third on the team in points behind William Nylander and John Tavares. While he was short of a career high in goals, he nearly doubled his assist total. With the Maple Leafs season over before the postseason for the first time in a decade, Knies is excited to take some time to heal his knee heading into next season.

"I’m happy now that I can let it heal up and rest it a little bit, and try to come back 100% for next season."

The 2025-26 season was the first of his six-year extension, which he signed last June. Knies' contract carries an average annual value of $7.5 million per season. If Knies continues to develop into the player everyone believes he can become, many will view this contract as a steal down the road. Heading into next season, it is essential to the Maple Leafs success that Knies comes back healthy. Luckily for Maple Leafs fans, it doesn't seem as serious as many originally believed.