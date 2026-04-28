Mats Sundin’s potential Leafs front office role is already raising questions

The Toronto Maple Leafs' front-office search appeared to be nearing a conclusion after MLSE CEO and president Keith Pelley reportedly narrowed the field to two finalists, former Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka and Dallas Stars assistant GM Scott White.

However, a new report from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast suggests the timeline may not be so straightforward.

According to Friedman, the organization is expected to wait until franchise icon Mats Sundin weighs his options regarding a potential role before Pelley decides how the Maple Leafs ultimately shape their leadership structure.

Sundin's name was brought forth as a candidate for a role in the Leafs new organizational structure about one week ago.

TSN Overdrive hosts questions Mats Sundin's fit in Leafs front office

The hosts of TSN's Overdrive, Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLellan, debated what Sundin's role might look like amid news that the franchise's scoring leader could potentially be a major factor in how Pelley restructures the Leafs' management hierarchy.

Hayes pondered whether Sundin might want a role similar to former Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan. He questioned how Sundin, one of the franchise's all-time greatest players, could perhaps be looking for more clout and say rather than "easing" into an advisory role.

Ex-NHL player and former Leaf, O'Neill, argued that "We don't know what his (Sundin's) capabilities are." He reasoned that without being in touch with the league's happenings, a new executive can't just show up and start making transactions, adding that he doesn't know what Sundin's been up to over the last ten years.

"We don't know what, basically, his capabilities are." Jeff O'Neill on Mats Sundin

Hayes acknowledged that Shanahan had been around the NHL and active in various league-related roles before being hired by the Maple Leafs, but countered that Shanahan had never run an organization before joining Toronto.

McLellan landed somewhere in the middle regarding Sundin's potential in a management role. He noted Martin St. Louis had no prior coaching experience before going behind the bench with the Montreal Canadiens, and how well that has worked out.

The former goalie and current NHL analyst suggested there was nothing negative to having Sundin involved, but advocated that the former captain should be part of a group rather than be solely responsible for major decisions.

All three analysts agreed that if Sundin landed a prominent role, it would require a move back to Canada. This would disrupt the former Leafs' star's comfort in retirement, since a high-profile executive position "becomes your life."

As the Maple Leafs and Pelley weigh their next move, much of the organization's timeline appears to hinge on Sundin. If the franchise legend decides to step into a meaningful front-office role, it could set the direction and tone for the rest of the leadership group.

Sundin's choice increasingly looks like the first domino to fall, one that may ultimately trigger the final steps in shaping the Leafs new front-office structure.