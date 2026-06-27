Mats Sundin has one message for Gavin McKenna after Leafs draft him No. 1

The Toronto Maple Leafs made the obvious and correct decision by selecting offensively gifted winger Gavin McKenna first overall at Friday's 2026 NHL Draft. But how will he go from here, and how will he fit within the Leafs plans? A franchise icon has some sage advice.

After the Maple Leafs nabbed McKenna at the top of the Draft on Friday night, they held a press conference with general manager John Chayka, senior executive advisor and Leafs legend Mats Sundin, and McKenna.

While Sundin might not be scouring game tape and breaking down McKenna's game throughout last season -- especially since he wasn't even hired until after the newest Maple Leaf's season ended with Penn State -- he does at least have the experience of being a first-overall pick who is in Toronto.

So, Sundin gave him some words of wisdom.

Mats Sundin, on working with Gavin McKenna: I think the most important advice I can give to Gavin is to stay true to himself. If there's anything different in Toronto from other markets, it's the size of the fan base, interest from the city, it's the hockey capital of the world. — Arun Srinivasan (@Arunthings) June 27, 2026

"Gavin is going to be an unbelievable asset for the Toronto Maple Leafs for a long, long time," Sundin said on Saturday morning. "I think the most important advice I can give to Gavin is to stay true to himself. If there's anything different in Toronto from other markets, it's the size of the fan base, interest from the city -- it's the hockey capital of the world."

That's the stuff. Sundin might not know exactly how McKenna is going to fit into the team or what his strengths and weaknesses are other than attending meetings with Toronto's amateur scouts for the past month and hearing what they have to say, but he knows what it's like to be a star in this city and how special it could be.

McKenna himself is a very dynamic personality. He believes in where he is headed and how he could change this team for the better, while also acknowledging his past and where he's from.

Someone that loves his community and someone whose community who loves him pic.twitter.com/BQmoeo1u99 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 27, 2026

He just excudes the confidence and importance of a special player. Whether it's on or off the ice, McKenna is going to really affect the Maple Leafs' present and their future. And now, he has some big-time franchise legends backing him up.