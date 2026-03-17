Matias Maccelli heating up as Maple Leafs could make big mistake

Matias Maccelli has been on a tear lately, but surprisingly that may not be enough to secure his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Finnish winger is in the final year of the three-year contract he signed with the Arizona Coyotes, carrying a $3.425 million cap hit. At the time, he was coming off an impressive 49-point season in just 64 games and was widely viewed as a highly promising young forward.

Fast forward three years, and while he’s now in Toronto, the trajectory of his next contract appears far less certain.

Maple Leafs may let Matias Maccelli walk

In fact, according to James Mirtle of The Leafs Report, the Maple Leafs may not even extend him a qualifying offer this offseason.

Based on his current deal, Maccelli’s qualifying offer would come in at roughly $4.1 million on a one-year contract. While qualifying offers serve primarily as a baseline to retain a player’s rights, they still carry weight, especially for a player coming off an inconsistent season. Given Maccelli’s slow start, it’s reasonable to assume he might accept that deal rather than push for more in negotiations.

Now firmly in a top-six role, the 25-year-old has recorded nine points in his last 10 games and is beginning to resemble the dynamic playmaker the Leafs targeted in their offseason acquisition. He’s also shown encouraging chemistry alongside William Nylander, adding a layer of offensive creativity that the lineup has been lacking.

Which raises the obvious question: why would Toronto hesitate to qualify a young, productive forward who seems to be finding his game?

Is it the $4.1 million price tag? Concerns about his fit in Craig Berube’s system? Or do the Leafs believe there are better, more reliable options available in free agency?

Whatever the reasoning, letting a player of Maccelli’s caliber walk for nothing would be difficult to justify. Even at a $4.1 million qualifying offer, the risk is relatively low, especially for a one-year commitment.

Toronto is projected to have significant cap space this offseason, and the free agent market is widely expected to be thin. With multiple roster needs, particularly on the blue line and at second-line center, having a cost-controlled, top-six-caliber winger already in the system carries real value.

At minimum, Maccelli could serve as a reliable placeholder while the team evaluates longer-term solutions.

If the Leafs ultimately choose not to qualify him, it will mark yet another entry in a troubling pattern of mismanaged assets.