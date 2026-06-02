Mat Barzal is exactly what the Maple Leafs need

The Toronto Maple Leafs must do their due diligence on a notable New York Islanders forward, should he truly hit the market.

A report in the Ottawa Citizen by Bruce Garrioch suggested that the Islanders are exploring the market for Mathew Barzal. That’s a shocking claim, considering just how crucial Barzal has been to the Islanders’ success.

Garrioch’s justification is that the Isles are looking to clear cap space. That seems interesting, and if true, the situation could provide the Maple Leafs with a unique opportunity.

The Leafs need a second-line center behind Auston Matthews. Barzal fits the bill perfectly. He could spearhead the second wave of attack after the top line. Most importantly, Barzal would allow the Leafs’ future coach to finally drop John Tavares to the third line.

If all else fails, adding a center like Barzal allows the Maple Leafs to deploy Tavares as a winger in the top six.

Now, there’s no indication that Barzal is actually on the market. But if he ever did become available, he’s one of the pieces the Maple Leafs just cannot afford to let go without making a serious push.

What would it cost Maple Leafs to land Barzal?

The big question would be what it would cost the Maple Leafs to land a player like Barzal. Well, considering he scored 19 goals and 72 points in 81 games this past season, you would think that Barzal won’t come cheap.

Barzal is essentially a point-per-game player and a high-end playmaker. He could easily command the top power play unit, while potentially moving to the wing if need be.

All of that suggests the conversation will likely start with a first-round pick and a top-tier prospect. Beyond that, the conversation may also involve other pieces revolving around picks and/or roster players.

In all, the Maple Leafs could be looking at sending three to four pieces to Long Island for Barzal. At that point, the question would focus on the Leafs actually having the pieces to make the deal happen.

If the Brock Nelson trade at the 2025 trade deadline is any indication, the Colorado Avalanche paid their top prospect, a first-round pick, and another lower-level roster player.

That price tag could mean the Leafs giving up Easton Cowan, their 2027 first-round pick, and potentially a goalie like Joseph Woll or Dennis Hildeby.

It would certainly be a steep price to pay. But if the Leafs are serious about contending, this may be the type of deal that could make a significant push in that direction.