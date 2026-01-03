Marlies defenceman set to make his Maple Leaf debut

Matt Benning is set to make his Toronto Maple Leafs debut Saturday against the New York Islanders. Benning will replace Philippe Myers and play alongside Simon Benoit. Troy Stecher will move up to the first pairing with Morgan Rielly. The rest of the Maple Leafs' lineup will remain the same as on Thursday night.

Matt Benning providing some veteran leadership on the Leafs' blue line

Matt Benning is nearing 500 career games in the NHL, as he sits 36 games away. A good stretch with the Maple Leafs, and he can get near that number this year. Over his nine-year NHL career, Benning has suited up for the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks and now the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs acquired Benning back in October of 2024, along with a 2025 third-round pick, in exchange for Timothy Liljegren. Benning hasn't quite found his footing to move up to the NHL squad; however, he is getting his chance due to the Maple Leafs injuries and inconsistencies within their lineup.

Matt Benning last played in the NHL on October 29, 2024. He played 7 games for San Jose before they traded him to the Leafs. He played 14 the year prior, before suffering a season-ending injury, which required hip surgery.



He was once a solid 3rd pairing dman. Rooting for him. https://t.co/4SYkITVrH1 — Anthony Petrielli (@APetrielli) January 3, 2026

Benning last played in the NHL during the 2024-25 season, where he played seven games with the San Jose Sharks, where he was a -5. Benning has played a career-high 77 games with the San Jose Sharks in 2022-23, where he had a career high of 24 points. Benning has made a career on his steady defensive play; he isn't going to show up on the scoresheet, but will be a reliable player that the Maple Leafs can trust. Benning uses his size to be a physical force on the ice, while he isn't the biggest at 6-foot-1, 203-pounds he uses all of his frame.

The Maple Leafs will look to continue their point streak on Saturday night against the New York Islanders with Benning's help. The Maple Leafs should be getting Brandon Carlo's services back soon, as he has begun practicing regularly with the Maple Leafs.