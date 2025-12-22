Maple Leafs won’t have to look far to find Berube’s replacement

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going through the toughest stretch this season. Entering Sunday’s action, the Leafs sit dead last in the Atlantic Division. Yes, the Leafs are momentarily behind the Buffalo Sabres.

As bad as that sounds, the alarm bells are beginning to get louder in Toronto. Calls have gone out for a massive change. And the first target has been Craig Berube. I don’t want to be a Berube apologist, but not all of the blame should fall on his shoulders.

The players are just as guilty as he is of the results on the ice this season. But that’s something the organization will refrain from doing. The higher-ups will drop the hammer on the players last. That’s why the first to go, if someone has to, is Berube.

That being said, let’s assume for a moment that’s the direction the organization wants to take. Berube will be the first to get the heave-ho. Naturally, the team will have to find his replacement. And no, it won’t be Peter DeBoer as some have suggested online.

The Maple Leafs hired Berube’s replacement over the summer: Derek Lalonde. When Lalonde joined the Leafs’ coaching staff, it struck me as a logical replacement for the departing Lane Lambert. The Seattle Kraken hired Lambert to replace another former Maple Leafs assistant coach, Dave Hakstol.

Hiring Lalonde seemed like a solid fit for the Maple Leafs’ coaching staff. He’s got plenty of experience, including serving under Jon Cooper in Tampa Bay. Lalonde then had a stint as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.

So, if the Leafs made an in-season coaching change, wouldn’t it make sense to hand over the reins to Lalonde?

Think about it. If the Maple Leafs went out and got Peter DeBoer, how long would it take for the Maple Leafs to adjust to his system? It may take precious time away from actually rebounding and getting back into the playoff race.

With Lalonde, the Maple Leafs wouldn’t have the issues the Philadelphia Flyers had last season with Brad Shaw or the Boston Bruins had with Joe Sacco. The Leafs could have as seamless a transition as possible.

Now, it makes sense why the club hired Lalonde this past summer. I’m not stating that the Leafs hired Lalonde, thinking he would be Berube’s replacement. But you have to wonder how the pieces seem to be fitting in right now. If the Leafs choose to part ways with Berube, they won’t have to go far to find his replacement. The team will just have to officially name Lalonde as the interim coach and pray for the best.

If the season goes down the toilet, they can then pursue someone like DeBoer in the offseason. That would allow DeBoer, or anybody else, to have a full offseason and training camp to sort out the team’s situation.