Maple Leafs vs. Senators Playoff Preview: Where does each team have the edge?

Leafs and Sens Defense Have Opposing Strengths

Defense: The Maple Leafs defense contributes little to their offense. It's been an ongoing problem for a couple of years. Part of the reason is new coach Craig Berube's emphasis on improving the team's defense.

New additions Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Brandon Carlo have made the Leafs much more difficult to play against in their end. Tanev has formed a shutdown pair with Jake McCabe, something previous editions of the Leafs have lacked. Carlo has helped improve the play of defense partner Morgan Rielly, the Leafs defenseman with the highest offensive ceiling.

The Maple Leafs defense is much deeper and improved from last year's playoffs. The health of McCabe and Ekman-Larsson is the only concern as the postseason begins.

The Senators defensemen are more capable of helping out the offense. Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot scored 57 and 45 points, respectively, both more than Rielly's 41, the top among Leafs defensemen.

The Sens defense, however, doesn't have the same depth as the Leafs. Nick Jensen, Artem Zub, Tyler Kleven, and Travis Hamonic block fewer shots and are less physical than Toronto's lower end of the defensive depth chart.

Edge: Maple Leafs

Goaltending: Leafs' Depth vs. Senators' Experience

Goaltending: The Maple Leafs tandem of Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll became the first duo in team history to record at least 20 wins in a single season. Each played a career-high in games.

Stolarz led the NHL in save percentage and finished fourth in the league for Goals Saved Above Expected according to Evolving-Hockey, despite missing two months from injury. While he was injured, Woll responded. He won 27 games and had a .909 save percentage. The challenge for Stolarz, the expected Game 1 starter, is continuing his regular-season success into the postseason as a first-time No. 1 netminder.

Linus Ullmark was one of the biggest reasons for the Senators return to the playoffs. Once he put his injury issues behind him, he gave Ottawa the solid play expected from an NHL starting goaltender.

The former Vezina trophy winner has also started ten playoff games, more than either of the Leafs netminders. Woll has been outstanding in his seven playoff starts, but has struggled with injuries at inopportune times during the postseason.

Edge: Slight edge to Senators