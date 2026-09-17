Maple Leafs unveil new centre ice logo — fans are going to want to see this

On the first day of Toronto Maple Leafs training camp, as dozens and dozens of players get ready for the season down at the Ford Performance Centre, there is a new look going on downtown at Scotiabank Arena.

The Maple Leafs will be having a new logo at centre ice. Replacing the actual logo that will be on the sweaters, is the old logo from all the way back in 1927. This is to now honour 100 years since the Maple Leafs were created from the Toronto St. Pats. It's beautiful.

The Maple Leafs just unveiled a brand new centre ice logo for the 2026-27 season 👀



It’s the same logo the team had in 1927 to honour 100 years as the Leafs from the St. Pats 🍁#leafsforever pic.twitter.com/R73GcZdit6 — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) September 17, 2026

It's a perfect logo for that time and to look back at the history of this hockey club. The font and unevenness of the maple leaf is exactly what you want to see when remembering branding and the look of the 1920s and 1930s. And now, we'll be seeing it for at least 42 games next season.

The Leafs had this logo from 1927 to 1938, before they changed it to a more condensed version and symmetrical maple leaf until 1963. Then, it is the classic logo that we all know of so many Stanley Cups, from 1963 to 1967.

To unveil this new logo at centre ice, the Leafs social media team decided to have some fun with it.

Maple Leafs unveiled new center ice logo in hilarious fashion

While we will surely have a more official unveiling later and we'll have more reasons as to why they want to recognize 100 years as the Maple Leafs, but for the very first glimpse of the new paint job started a livestream on Twitter with the title "Watch Paint Dry".

While it is literally what we would be doing as we watch this livestream, it's jus a perfect way to reveal that there is actually new paint under the ice at Scotiabank Arena. We've watched them go from a completely blank sheet -- just all white -- to them slowly adding pieces of the logo on big sheets of some unknown material, and slowly put the red line and the blue line and the goal line in, to then a finished product.

At the time of writing the livestream is still ongoing. It has been four hours of thousands of Leafs fans watching a crew put together their team's ice. That's how you know we're desperate for the hockey season to start.