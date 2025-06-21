Maple Leafs tried to acquire Mason Marchment before Kraken trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs are staying involved in the trade market, looking to solidify some portions of their roster before potentially losing two key free agents. And reportedly, they were trying to get a former prospect from the Dallas Stars.

Before Mason Marchment was eventually traded to the Seattle Kraken for just a third- and fourth-round pick, the Maple Leafs were checking in on what it would take to bring him back to Toronto.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on the latest episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, the Leafs were heavily interested in Marchment and ultimately, were very disappointed they couldn't land the 29-year-old winger.

While it is disheartening that the Leafs could not get someone who would actually provide both physicality and scoring depth to their lineup -- two areas of need that were extremely evident in the most recent playoff failure -- it is a good sign that general manager Brad Treliving and the rest of the Toronto front office is looking at every route to improve this team.

The Maple Leafs have over $25 million in cap space with Mitch Marner and John Tavares coming off the books this summer. Tavares could possibly re-sign and realistically leave this team with almost $20 million in cap space to fill out just three forward spots. With Marchment having just one year left on his contract with a slight overpay of $4.5 million, it was a trade that would be more than palatable financially as well.

Last season, Marchment had a strong showing with the Stars, tying his career high with 22 goals and adding 25 assists for a total of 47 points in 62 regular-season games. He also posted a solid +15 plus-minus rating and logged an average of 15:20 ice time per game.

Now, the Maple Leafs will have to turn elsewhere to address their need to add a few forwards this summer.