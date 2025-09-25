Maple Leafs top prospect scores must-see goal in SHL debut

As the Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up to make some decisions on their roster and play out the remainder of their preseason, one of their prospects is going off.

After being selected in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft at 64th overall just a few months ago and appearing in a brief development camp, centre Tinus Luc Koblar went back to Sweden to continue his rise up the tiers overseas. And in one of the first games of his season he just went end-to-end to score an insane goal.

This is the type of goal you only see in video games or from the very best players on the planet in the NHL.

In his first ever game in the SHL, the top division in Sweden, Luc Koblar decided to pull out all the stops and run through an entire team like they were butter on a hot day. No one was even close to touching the 18-year-old Leafs prospect -- it was almost like he was surprised he could just fool some defenders and swiftly skate right to the front of the net. Then, of course, he pulls off a perfect shot while at the same time falling down. It's perfect.

Luc Koblar is working his way up the Leksands IF teams at a steady pace. Last season, the large centre mainly played on the J20 Nationell team, scoring eight goals and 21 points in 43 games. After two games with that same Under-20 squad, he was recalled up to the SHL last week, but he did not step on the ice against Rogle BK. He was then sent back down to the junior level for a game against Djursgarden, where he scored one assist, and then in Thursday's game he was able to make his debut.

And in his debut, he pulls that goal off. To do that as not even a big goalscorer in the first place just takes this to a whole new level. To make it even more impressive, Luc Koblar played just 5:34 TOI, according to the SHL website. Under six minutes of opportunity and that happens.

Luc Koblar is known as a pretty raw prospect, and he is young for his draft class with a July birthday, but it was expected for him to really start popping off overseas in a couple years; just in time for him to make an impact in Toronto eventually. But is this goal a sign of more things to come? Has his game just taken a sudden leap where we could start thinking about him as one of the better prospects in the NHL?

We might be getting ahead of ourselves after seeing one goal, but why shouldn't we dream?