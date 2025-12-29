Maple Leafs that could be at the 2026 Olympics

For the first time since 2014, NHL players are headed to the Winter Olympics.

With the Four Nations Face-Off last February giving fans a taste of best-on-best international hockey for the first time since 2016, the Olympic games have been circled on everyone's calendar since NHL players were announced to be attending.

Full team rosters are set to be announced later this week on December 31, with a pair of Maple Leafs already set to represent their countries this February in Milan.

Let's take a look at which Maple Leafs we should expect to be named to their respective teams.

Which Maple Leafs will represent their countries at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Already named to their roster: Auston Matthews and William Nylander

As mentioned before, two Maple Leafs were named to their team's preliminary rosters back in the summer, those being Auston Matthews to Team USA and William Nylander to Team Sweden. Both players will be key contributors for their respective countries, much like they were at the Four Nations Face-Off.

Nylander aims to be one of Sweden's top offensive performers, along with the likes of Leo Carlsson and Adrian Kempe, and while Matthews hasn't nearly been playing up to his standards this year, he'll have to be one of the States' top players if they want to win gold.

Who knows, maybe he'll even get the "C" again.

Solid chance to be named: Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Outside of Matthews and Nylander, no Leafs stand out as a "lock" like Mitch Marner may have been last year for Team Canada, but one player has exceeded everyone's expectations and made a real case to be at the Olympics, that being Swedish defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

"OEL" has arguably been the Leafs top d-man this year, putting up a strong 23 points in 38 games this season. Not only does OEL bring strong offensive abilities, but he also brings international experience that few players nowadays have.

OEL represented the Tre Kronor back in the 2014 Olympics and 2016 World Cup of Hockey, which makes him one of only three active players to do so, along with Gabriel Landeskog and Erik Karlsson.

If Ekman-Larsson isn't named to Team Sweden, I'll be very surprised.

Outside chance to be named:

Matthew Knies, Team USA

Here's where things get tough, as there's a handful of Leafs that have a real case to be on their respective Olympic rosters, but their chances look slim nonetheless.

First off is budding star power forward Matthew Knies, who is on pace for his best offensive season yet and could give Team USA some extra size in their bottom-six.

The issue is for Knies is the depth of USA's forward group, which may end up even cutting the likes of star scorers Cole Caufield and Jason Robertson. Knies would be a great addition to this American team, but their roster may be too deep for him to earn a spot.

Matias Maccelli, Team Finland

Maccelli has overcome a tough start in the 6ix and has earned a much larger role with the Leafs as the season has gone, putting up four points in his last five games.

But his slow start may have been enough to play his way off of Team Finland. He still has a shot, and could be a sneaky-good playmaker for the Finns, but it may be too little, too late.

John Tavares, Team Canada

"Johnny Toronto" checks a lot of boxes for Team Canada, who's still on pace for 75 points at age 35. Tavares also brings prior experience from the 2016 World Cup, as well as a top-10 face-off percentage this year.

The only thing holding Tavares back is his foot speed, and Team Canada may be more inclined to take a Nick Suzuki or Sam Bennett as their 4C.

I would love to see in the red and white one more time, but the odds sure aren't in his favour this time around.

Chris Tanev, Team Canada

Last but not least for this list is Chris Tanev, a pure shutdown defenseman and right-handed shot that every team needs. However, Tanev is 36 and could be taking a spot away from the likes of potential game changers Matthew Schaefer and Evan Bouchard.

I like Tanev a lot, but his chances of making this team are very slim.