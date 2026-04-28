Maple Leafs stars reportedly pushing for major offseason changes

This offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs will prove to be crucial, as there are a lot of questions regarding this current group due to their lack of playoff success over the past decade, while not even clinching a spot in this season's playoffs.

Many people have debated what the Maple Leafs have been missing over the past years, whether that is a reliable defenceman, scoring upfront or grit in the bottom six; however, according to TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger, Auston Matthews and William Nylander have sat down with head coach Craig Berube and the rest of the management staff on where they believe the Maple Leafs need to go from here.

Darren Dreger's report on what the Maple Leafs could be eyeing

"What I was told...William Nylander and Auston Matthews told both coach and management, look, we believe in this team...we gotta add some players, we gotta bring in a couple dogs up front...and we need two mobile defensemen." Dreger said on the Barn Burner Podcast.

Darren Dreger: Re Maple Leafs: What I was told...William Nylander and Auston Matthews told both coach and management, look, we believe in this team...we gotta add some players, we gotta bring in a couple dogs up front...and we need two mobile defensemen - Barn Burner (4/17) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 27, 2026

The Maple Leafs have a lot of options when it comes to finding players who fit within this mould. Heading into the offseason, the Maple Leafs are expected to have just north of $22 million to work with. For a team that has no major players coming off the books, this is seen as a lot of money to work with, especially with the players they can potentially target.

With what Matthews and Nylander are looking to bring in, there are a few names that stand out above the rest.

Dougie Hamilton: Mobile defenceman the Maple Leafs lack

Dougie Hamilton is a player the Maple Leafs can look to acquire this summer. The Toronto native has been rumoured to be with the Maple Leafs throughout the entirety of the 2025-26 season; however, a trade never came to fruition. The Devils have made it known they are looking to move the player as the fit in New Jersey is no longer apparent on both ends.

The 32-year-old has struggled the past few seasons, but a new situation and new look in Toronto could be what Hamilton needs. Hamilton has two seasons remaining at $9 million per season, and with the cap going up, and if the Maple Leafs can get the Devils to retain cap space on the puck-moving defenceman, this could be a potential target for the Maple Leafs moving forward. Hamilton has had strong offensive seasons in the past, and I believe a string of good hockey can get Hamilton back to the level he once was.

Darren Raddysh: Offensive production the Maple Leafs don't have on the blue line

Darren Raddysh is another player the Maple Leafs could target heading into free agency. Raddysh is in the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning and has burst onto the scene this season.

The Toronto native, at 30 years old, has had his most productive season by far, being the anchor on the Lightning's blue line and a big reason for their success during the regular season. The Toronto native has surpassed 30 points on multiple occasions throughout his career, but has broken out for 70 points this season. Raddysh, who came into the season as a reliable depth puck-moving defenceman, overtook JJ Moser and Viktor Hedman's spot on the team's top power-play unit. In four postseason contests this season, Raddysh hasn't looked to slow down as he has registered two points in four games.

Vincent Trocheck: Reliable depth the Maple Leafs need upfront

Vincent Trocheck is a centre the Maple Leafs need to target moving forward. The New York Rangers centre is signed through the 2028-29 season at just $5.625 million per season. With both teams struggling mightily this season, it is safe to assume they are both looking for a change. While it won't be easy to acquire a player of the likes of Trochek, the Maple Leafs can certainly find a way to make the deal work for both parties.

What makes Trocheck such a standout player is his ability to play on all ends of the puck. He has been an important piece to the Rangers' penalty kill since being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes, and he provides a scoring touch that many two-way centres lack. Despite the Rangers' struggles, Trocheck produced 53 points in 67 games, where he missed time due to an injury. The fit in Toronto would seem seamless, as he has experience playing with Matthews at the 2026 Olympics as well as last season's Four Nations Face-Off.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have a lot of questions to answer heading into the offseason; however, making a splash and acquiring a player or two of this calibre can help their retool get on the right track.