Maple Leafs’ smartest deadline move can be re-signing this defenceman

Toronto Maple Leafs fans will expect a lot of turnover as this roster has not worked, and fans are beginning to grow frustrated with the team's recent play.

The Leafs are well outside of the playoffs and will have to find ways to retool the roster for the better. When the Leafs lost Mitch Marner this summer, Brad Treliving did not do a good job of finding building blocks around what they still had.

The Maple Leafs will have to prioritize finding players to complement the players under contract and those they decide to re-sign. One player the Leafs can build around is Troy Stecher.

Since being claimed off waivers in November, Stecher has played a crucial role on the Maple Leafs' blue line, instantly injecting life into their play, and providing stability in a time where the defence core was heading south.

Troy Stecher's value on the trade market

The British Columbia native is on an expiring contract, and for a Maple Leafs team that may be struggling next season with depth, Stecher can be the answer to many of their problems. Exploring a trade with Stecher could be one of the worst ideas moving forward.

Stecher's value down the road will likely outweigh the value they would receive in return. If the Maple Leafs management staff attempts to move on from Stecher, the consensus is that they may be able to obtain only a mid to late-round draft pick. Stecher will most likely be undervalued by the market, which is not worth the deal for the Maple Leafs.

Because if the Leafs want to turn this around fairly quickly and make use of seasons where they do not have their own first-round pick, so they can be more aggressive in trying to win as much as possible, having Stecher as a depth defenseman is surely better than most options out there -- especially after how his tenure in Toronto has gone so far.

The Maple Leafs have several pending unrestricted free agents that they will need to work around over the next few days, but committing to Stecher could be the way the Maple Leafs need to go moving forward.