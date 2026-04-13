Maple Leafs’ skid could land them a generational talent in the 2026 NHL Draft

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fallen to 28th in the NHL standings, far below where many expected them to be when the season began in October. If they remain in that spot, they will retain their first-round pick, which was top-five protected in the Brandon Carlo trade just one season ago.

The Maple Leafs need to embrace the tank for their future

With the final games of the season underway, the Maple Leafs may opt to play younger, less experienced players to embrace the tank while developing their youth for next season. The Leafs will have to maintain their position in the standings or even drop lower to have the best chance of keeping their first-round pick.

With the way the Maple Leafs have been playing as of late, currently riding a five-game losing streak, while being outscored 26-12, the chances the losing streak continues seem very high.

The Maple Leafs are set to face off against the Dallas Stars on Monday. The Stars sit third in the NHL with 108 points, but have key injuries in all facets of their lineup, with star forward Roope Hintz and defenceman Miro Heiskanen out of the Stars' lineup on Monday.

While many see these injuries as hurting the Stars' chances to win on Monday, the Florida Panthers, with 12 injuries to their roster on Saturday, dominated the Maple Leafs on the way to a 6-2 victory. Following their contest on Monday, they will head to Ottawa for the final edition of the Battle of Ontario to wrap up their campaign.

Maple Leafs are lacking a top end talent

If the Toronto Maple Leafs are able to retain their first-round pick in the upcoming draft, it could provide a significant boost to the organization’s long-term plans. A selection within the top five provides the opportunity to add a prospect that you want to build your team around.

The Maple Leafs lack a true top-tier prospect to build around, making this pick even more valuable. While the 2026 NHL Draft is expected to be deep, many analysts believe it does not feature the same level of generational talent seen in previous years.

A pick within the top five and the opportunity to select players such as Keaton Verhoeff, Carson Carels, Caleb Malhotra, or Chase Reid will go a long way for the current state of this organization. Many do not believe that they will trade this pick, but this all will depend on who they have in the general manager position.

The next couple of games against the Stars and Senators will prove to be important for the future of the Maple Leafs.