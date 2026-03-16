Maple Leafs show rare new edge in loss to the Sabres

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 3-2 in a shutout to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Despite the loss, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube was pleased with the team's effort and how they were able to play physical, something that has been lacking over time for Toronto.

The Maple Leafs have often been labelled a soft team during the Auston Matthews era, frequently criticized for not being willing to sacrifice their bodies when games get tight. Too often, they are outworked physically and outmatched in board battles, allowing opponents to gain the upper hand as the game progresses.

Craig Berube's thoughts on their improved physicality

During Saturday night's game, that was not the case, according to Craig Berube, "We always try to instill it. We talk about it a lot. I thought we were physical tonight, which was good. We have to be physical. I’ve been preaching it all year, to be honest with you. I want our team to be physical. I know there are different guys who play differently, but it doesn’t mean every player can’t get on the body and take the body. It slows the other team down and creates turnovers. It does a lot of good."

The Maple Leafs lack of physicality was on full display during their contest against the Anaheim Ducks, when their captain sustained a season-ending injury. When Matthews went down following a dirty hit from Radko Gudas, nobody went in to defend their teammate and step up for him. Everyone who was on the ice skated the other direction from Gudas and just let it happen. Saturday night was a massive improvement in this area. Going into the game, everyone knew it was going to be a physical, hard checking batlle as it always is between the Sabres and Leafs, and Toronto answered the call. While the game didn't go as they liked, they need to continue this, especially heading into next season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action on Sunday as they face off against the Minnesota Wild. With the Maple Leafs well outside of a playoff spot and without Auston Matthews, they will need to continue to grind through the remainder of the season and build momentum heading into next year.