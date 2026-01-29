Maple Leafs should try to acquire this Kraken forward who got away

The Toronto Maple Leafs' season is once again crumbling after losing five straight games, all during their recent homestand, and with the NHL trade deadline slowly coming into sight, they would have to decide whether they want to go all in for a chance at playoff hockey once again or undergo a massive retool. A move that can be made to try and get the team back on track has to do with the Seattle Kraken and one of their top forwards since the team's inaugural season in 2021-22. That forward is Jared McCann.

Leafs fans may remember him well, as he was traded to Toronto from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Filip Hallander and a 2023 seventh-round pick back in 2021. The Leafs ended up leaving him unprotected in the Kraken's expansion draft, leading him to be taken by Seattle.

McCann has been a steady performer throughout his NHL career so far, especially since the Kraken joined the league. In the past four seasons, he has recorded at least 50 points, solidifying himself as a reliable player on the scoresheet for them. McCann has scored at least 20 goals in the past four seasons, which is a factor in why he is currently the Kraken's franchise all-time goal leader (132).

His best season career-wise came in the 2022-23 season, which was Seattle's second season in the league. McCann tallied 70 points (40 goals, 30 assists) in 79 games played. His touch of the puck can lead to goals, as evident in that season and the rest of the years played as a member of the Kraken.

In 28 games played this season, mainly due to injury, McCann has recorded 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists), putting him in sixth place in points on the team this year. His five powerplay goals put him in second place on the Kraken in that category this season, showing he can be utilized and have an impact on the special teams unit, something that would really boost the Leafs this season. Adding to that, he also holds the record for the most powerplay goals in Seattle franchise history (33). This should catch the eyes of the Leafs, as their numbers on special teams have plummeted compared to previous years. In his last five games, McCann has recorded seven points (four goals, three assists) and 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his last 10 games, once again showing the type of player he is -- someone who can easily get on the scoresheet.

What would a package for McCann look like?

It would be hard for the Kraken to even think about dealing away their current franchise leader in goals and points (269). Despite being in his fifth season with Seattle, McCann has been a Kraken since day one of the team's short time in the NHL and has established himself as a valuable player for them. However, if GM Jason Botterill hears a sweet offer from the Leafs, he could definitely think about it.

Players like upcoming free agent Bobby McMann could theoretically be the piece heading the other way in a trade for McCann, seeing as how McMann has similar numbers in more games played, again because McCann has dealt with injuries in late 2025. Should that not be enough, blueliner Morgan Rielly or Brandon Carlo could also be included in a package for McCann for the sake of attempting to match his salary.

As mentioned before, McCann has been a steady NHL player and currently holds a couple of records for the Kraken. If the Leafs were to acquire him, he would be a solid option for taking a spot in the top six. He is still fairly young in NHL terms, being only 29-years-old. McCann has a full season left on his contract, but has a modified no-trade clause. Whether Toronto is on that list of teams or not, he would slot in well with the Leafs and provide a much-needed spark in the lineup, something that is desperately needed as of now to help make a tough push to secure a playoff spot.