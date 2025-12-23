Maple Leafs should trade for these two Sabres to fix season

The Toronto Maple Leafs still have clear holes in their lineup that are preventing them from taking the next step. While the core remains talented, this roster lacks key pieces that championship teams rely on. The good news? Those answers may already exist within the division. If the Buffalo Sabres begin to slide in the standings, new general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen could be open to making major changes. That could create an opportunity for the Maple Leafs to strike.

Since the departure of Mitch Marner, Toronto has lacked a true top-six winger who can consistently elevate Auston Matthews. The offence has dipped, and Matthews has struggled to dominate without a high-end partner on his wing. Adding a legitimate scoring threat could be the key to unlocking his game again.

Alex Tuch: A perfect fit for Matthews

One name that continues to surface is Alex Tuch. While Buffalo is currently on a hot streak, sitting just a few points out of a playoff spot, things can change quickly. If the Sabres revert to their earlier struggles, Tuch could become available.

Tuch is in the final year of his contract and may not commit long-term in Buffalo. That makes him an intriguing trade target. This season, he has 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points, but just a year ago, he scored 36 goals. While the numbers don’t scream superstar right now, his skill set would translate perfectly in Toronto. A line featuring Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews, and Alex Tuch would be big, fast, and difficult to play against. Tuch also fits Craig Berube’s system. He’s physical, responsible, and effective in all situations. The price would be high, but the impact would be immediate.

Will Alex Tuch Sign in Buffalo? pic.twitter.com/eh4SNWjhAS — The Hockey Podcast Network (@Hockeypodnet) December 20, 2025

Owen Power: A change of scenery candidate

Another intriguing option is Owen Power. The former first-overall pick hasn’t lived up to expectations in Buffalo, but that doesn’t mean the talent isn’t there. Sometimes, a change of scenery is all a player needs.

Power is a smooth-skating, puck-moving defenceman who can log heavy minutes. He’s also a Mississauga native who grew up in the Toronto area, which could make a move appealing. His seven-year, $8.35M AAV contract is the biggest hurdle, but moving players like Max Domi or Matias Maccelli could help create cap flexibility. Power would fit nicely in Toronto’s top four. Pairing him with Jake McCabe could provide stability, while a pairing with Oliver Ekman-Larsson could unlock more offence. In either scenario, Power brings upside that the Leafs currently lack.

Path forward

Moves like these wouldn’t just help the Leafs now, they’d position them better for the future. Whether it’s adding a proven winger like Tuch or betting on Power’s untapped potential, Buffalo could hold the key to Toronto’s next step.

If the Sabres decide to sell, the Maple Leafs should be ready.