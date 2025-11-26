Maple Leafs should trade for former 2nd-overall pick to turn season around

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to spiral, falling to the bottom of the Eastern Conference after a disappointing 5–2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. This season was always going to be a test for Toronto as they adjusted to life without Mitch Marner, who departed for the Vegas Golden Knights over the summer, but the transition has been far rockier than expected.

The Leafs hoped that new faces in the lineup would help soften the blow of losing one of their most dynamic playmakers, yet the early results have shown the opposite. Instead of rebuilding momentum, Toronto has struggled to find consistent chemistry, scoring depth, and defensive structure, leaving them searching for answers as the season slips away. Brad Treliving is looking to make changes to the roster in hopes of sparking the lineup and turning the season around.

Could a struggling Andrei Svechnikov be the answer to Toronto’s problems?

A potential trade candidate emerging in recent discussions is Andrei Svechnikov. The former second-overall pick from 2018 has struggled to find his game this season, posting just 7 goals and 5 assists for 12 points in 22 contests.

Elliotte Friedman reported on Hockey Night in Canada that the Carolina winger is available, and his reduced role, including a lack of top-six minutes, has only fueled the speculation. Svechnikov is currently in the fifth year of his eight-year contract, which carries a $7.75 million AAV.

"The word around the league right now is that the favourite is absolutely the Montreal Canadiens."



On Saturday Headlines with @FriedgeHNIC shares an update on where Alexandre Texier could sign, Andrei Svechnikov, and the arena issue in Italy ahead of the 2026 Olympics pic.twitter.com/zBl0vERIvi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 23, 2025

The Maple Leafs’ issues this season haven’t come from a lack of scoring; they sit fifth in the NHL in goals. Instead, injuries and a lack of depth have exposed major holes throughout the lineup. Since Marner’s departure, Toronto has struggled to find consistent offensive production beyond William Nylander and John Tavares, who have combined for nearly 30% of the team’s goals.

Nylander even missed early-season time with an injury, making the imbalance even more glaring. While the eventual return of Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies will certainly help, it’s hard to be convinced their presence alone will solve the Leafs’ deeper roster problems as they fight to stay in the playoff race.

Andrei Svechnikov could be the solution Toronto is looking for. Despite a down year by his standards, the former second-overall pick still brings high-end skill and proven production. Svechnikov has a 30-goal season on his resume and multiple 50-point campaigns. His dip in numbers dates back to last season, when he put up 48 points in 72 games, but he was nearly a point-per-game player in both 2022–23 and 2023–24 with shortened seasons due to injury.

This year, reduced opportunity has played a major role in his struggles. He’s spent most of the season in Carolina’s bottom six and is averaging just 16:11 of ice time. Following Sunday’s trade report, however, he was bumped up to the top line against Buffalo, signalling that a larger role may still unlock his potential.

What it would take from the Maple Leafs

Several teams have expressed interest in Svechnikov, but Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky has made it clear that the winger remains an important piece of Carolina’s Stanley Cup aspirations. As a result, the asking price is expected to be steep. That creates a significant challenge for the Maple Leafs, who lack the type of assets that would appeal to Carolina right now. Toronto’s limited draft capital without a first-round pick until 2028 also complicates any potential deal. From Carolina’s perspective, upgrades to their bottom six and blue line remain areas of need, which may not align with what the Leafs can realistically offer.

The Maple Leafs could explore moving players such as Matias Macelli, Max Domi, or Simon Benoit to make a deal work. For Carolina, Matias Macelli could provide reliable depth scoring and stability on the third or fourth line. Max Domi could also offer a skilled replacement for Svechnikov in their lineup. Brandon Carlo would provide shutdown defence and a physical presence on the blueline. However, given the significant price Carolina is expected to demand, this package alone likely wouldn’t satisfy general manager Eric Tulsky. To truly stay in the conversation, Toronto would almost certainly need to include one of its top prospects, Easton Cowan or Ben Danford, along with a draft pick to meet the Hurricanes’ asking price.

What a trade could look like

These proposed trades could serve as a starting point for negotiations between the Hurricanes and Maple Leafs. By pursuing a deal for Svechnikov, Toronto would be committing to a win-now approach, sacrificing parts of its future. Top prospects Ben Danford and Easton Cowan are central to the Leafs’ long-term plans, likely developing into top-four defensemen and top-six forwards. Max Domi, Dakota Joshua, or Simon Benoit could provide immediate impact for Carolina, bolstering both their scoring depth and defensive reliability.

Potential lines for Toronto

If Toronto completes a trade for Andrei Svechnikov and Eric Robinson from the first mock scenario, the lineup could look like this:

Forwards



Knies – Matthews – Svechnikov



McMann – Tavares – Nylander



Robertson – Roy – Joshua



Robinson – Laughton – Lorentz

Defense



Rielly – Carlo



McCabe – Tanev



Mermis – Ekman-Larsson

Goalies



Woll



Stolarz

How Svechnikov could elevate the Maple Leafs

Acquiring Andrei Svechnikov would immediately give the Maple Leafs a dynamic scoring threat and a true top-six winger to complement Nylander, Tavares, and Matthews. His speed, skill, and shot-making ability would address Toronto’s lack of secondary scoring and take pressure off the top line. Even in a down year, Svechnikov’s history of 30-goal seasons and multiple 50-point campaigns shows he has the potential to generate offence in high-leverage situations, giving the Leafs a boost as they push toward a playoff spot.