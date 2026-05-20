Maple Leafs should target Sabres defensemen in offseason trade to fix blue line

John Chayka’s biggest priority this offseason is pretty clear. The Toronto Maple Leafs need to reshape the blue line. Finding right-shot defensemen with size, mobility, and a physical edge is one of the hardest things to do in today’s NHL. Which is why Buffalo Sabres defenseman Michael Kesselring stands out as an interesting buy-low option.

Kesselring was traded to Buffalo last summer with a chance to grab a regular top-four role, but injuries completely disrupted his season. An ankle issue kept him out for long stretches, and by the time he returned, he had fallen out of the rotation. That carried into the playoffs, where he barely saw the ice during Buffalo’s run to the second round.

For a 26-year-old defenseman still trying to establish himself, that usually says a lot about where things stand with the organization. With the Sabres also needing cap flexibility, especially if they plan to prioritize a major extension for Alex Tuch. Kesselring feels like a realistic trade candidate heading into the draft.

Why the fit for Kesselring makes sense

The appeal for Toronto is pretty straightforward. Kesselring is 6-foot-5, shoots right, skates well for his size, and plays with more edge than most of the Maple Leafs’ current defensive group. He’s the type of defender who can clear the front of the net, win battles along the wall, and still move the puck well enough to help in transition.

The numbers this season won’t jump off the page after he managed just two assists in 34 games, but there’s still some upside here. During his time with Utah in 2024-25, Kesselring put up 29 points and showed he could handle regular NHL minutes while contributing offensively.

That’s what makes this the kind of move Chayka should at least explore. Kesselring’s value is likely at its lowest after an injury-filled season and a playoff benching, meaning the acquisition cost probably wouldn’t be much more than a mid-round draft pick.

For the Maple Leafs, this would be a low-risk bet on a player with tools they simply don’t have enough of on the roster right now.