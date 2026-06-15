Maple Leafs should renew Stanley Cup hopes after Knicks end 50-year drought

Toronto Maple Leafs should feel a sense of renewed hope. The New York Knicks’ victory in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night ended the franchise’s 50-year championship drought. The last time the Knicks won an NBA title was in 1973. That was six years after the Maple Leafs last won the Stanley Cup.

While there’s a world of difference between basketball and hockey, the principle remains the same: A long-suffering fanbase finally sees the end of the tunnel.

Of course, a lot of factors have to fall in line for a team to win a championship. This year’s Colorado Avalanche, the best team in the NHL from start to finish, ran into some unfortunate circumstances in the Western Conference Final and got swept.

Meanwhile, other teams that may not be quite as good catch a couple of breaks and go on a run. While you have to be good to be lucky, the fact remains that there is always a chance that things could line up in your favor.

That’s the hope for the Maple Leafs. Just like other teams have ended long championship droughts like the Chicago Cubs winning after 108 years, the Boston Red Sox breaking the Curse of the Bambino after 84 years, and, well, the Knicks finally winning after five decades, Maple Leafs fans can dream about the club’s next Stanley Cup.

Will the drought end in 2026-27?

Realistically, most likely not. But next season could lay the groundwork for what could be a championship run in the next couple of seasons. In order for the Leafs to be actually on a championship path, the team would not only have to make the playoffs next season, but also make it out of the second round.

It might seem like a tall order, but if the breaks go the Leafs’ way, who knows how far they can go?

A combination of a strong Leafs team, relatively weakened opponents, and staying healthy and consistent could become the deciding factor between a playoff miss and a championship run.

Don’t rule out the Leafs just yet. If there’s anything in the Knicks’ recent victory, it’s that there is always hope this will be the year.