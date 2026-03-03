Maple Leafs should learn this lesson from the Buffalo Sabres

The Toronto Maple Leafs' season is once again on the downward spiral that seems impossible to get rid of. With four straight losses coming out of the Olympic break, the teams needs solutions to their struggles as soon as possible, before the elimination process begins.

Something for the Leafs to consider is to take a page or two out of the book of a team who has built a young, competing team for the future. That team, the Buffalo Sabres. Yes, they haven't made a playoff appearance in 14 years, but nobody could really say they don't have a decent team who now sits second place in the Atlantic Division in March.

The Leafs should really look at what the Sabres have done to build a team that has taken everyone by storm and could possibly snap that long playoff streak. Not to mention, Buffalo could potentially be in the picture as well next season.

The page that should be taken is not the long playoff drought, but the idea of drafting, developing young players who can be effective on the NHL roster. This all starts by trading some a player or two to acquire some decent level draft picks.

With rumours on the possibility of Bobby McMann being traded, should GM Brad Treliving strike a deal, it would be a start. Trading McMann could bring in a draft pick or two, which would have to be used wisely in consideration to build for the future.

Another step would be to actually give players on the Marlies a chance. For example, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, William Villeneuve and Jacob Quillan should all be given a fair shot next year. Not to mention, they are in their early to mid-20's, meaning they are still fairly young from an NHL perspective.

Groulx currently leads the Marlies in points (48) and goals (25), and would be in the top five in those categories on the Leafs right now. Quillan has played only four games with the Leafs so far, but shows promise given his 33 points, 12 goals, and 21 assists with the Marlies this year.

Villeneuve leads all Marlies blueliners in points (20) and assists (17). However, the thought of developing a young, right-handed defenceman needs to be considered. For example, the Sabres drafted Dahlin first overall in 2018. He was expected to be that good of a defenceman from the start, but developing him further and maturing him into an NHL personality is a reason why he could be looked at as a top 10 blueliner in the NHL.

If the Leafs take this approach, it gives them the power to unleash all the potential they could get out of Quillan, Villeneuve and Groulx, setting them up for promising NHL opportunities.

What if the Leafs do end up making the playoffs this year?

If the Leafs could find a way into the playoffs this year, it would at least relieve fans that, despite a funky season, the playoff streak would still be alive. However, if the Leafs don't end up making it, then that's alright too, as they have seen the playoffs a lot within the last decade. Whether they make the playoffs or not, the Leafs should still look to build a younger team.

The Buffalo Sabres have built around Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson, as well as traded for young talent and loading up on players via the draft. The Leafs still have Auston Matthews and William Nylander, who are both in their late 30's, but still have something left in the tank. They should also focus on making sure Matthew Knies is one of the main players going forward, just based on how he has stepped up his game since coming into the NHL.

Despite March now being underway and a lot of hockey still to be played, the Leafs have to make changes before the season ends, as a look ahead to next season. Whether it be loading up on draft picks, signing some free agents or even executing trades, something needs to change badly if they want any hope to contend in the future.

The Buffalo Sabres likely aren't Stanley Cup contenders right now, given how competitive the Eastern Conference seems this season, but are looking like the team that will snap their playoff drought. All the Leafs need to learn from them is to develop and acquire players for the future. The results probably won't show right away, but it took the Sabres this long to even contend for a playoff spot, so eventually, something will work out for Toronto, should they follow the Sabres' touch for drafting and acquiring players.