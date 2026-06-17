Maple Leafs should explore a trade for Jacob Markstrom

With the Toronto Maple Leafs making the surprising trade that sent Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers, there could be a giant hole at the goalie position. Obviously, they still have Anthony Stolarz, as well as Artur Akhtyamov and Dennis Hildeby, who have pushed themselves into a position to compete for an NHL job.

However, there are still some injury concerns surrounding Stolarz, and although Akhtyamov and Hildeby could be ready for the next level, there will be questions about their inexperience and consistency, which poses a huge problem. Without Woll, who is going to step in and save the day?

Well, the answer could be the New Jersey Devils' Jacob Markstrom, who in recent days has seen his name pop up in trade speculation, as the Devils are reportedly gauging the market on him. So now, the question is: could John Chayka make another trade and land Markstrom from the Devils?

Markstrom could be the short-term answer for the Maple Leafs

When was the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs had an elite-level goalie? There was Frederik Andersen, who was here at the start of the Auston Matthews era. But beyond that, you'd probably have to go all the way back to Ed Belfour in the early 2000s.

Over the last 20 years, a lack of consistency between the pipes has been an issue. So logically, it would make sense for the Maple Leafs to try and land Markstrom, who, if he could return to his previous form, could be that elite goalie they need.

The hardest part would be the return. If the Devils are trying to move that contract, they'd likely need to take back Stolarz. As a hometown kid getting the chance to play in New Jersey, Stolarz would likely welcome the opportunity. That said, it would take more than just Stolarz. It would have to include a draft pick, a roster player, and at least 25% salary retention.

Chayka could have a tough time getting a deal across the finish line. It may even require more. Maybe this could turn into a true summer blockbuster. Nevertheless, the Maple Leafs should strongly consider bringing in Markstrom for at least next season and see where things go.

Adding Markstrom isn't a long-term fix, but it would give Hildeby a chance to be an everyday backup and Akhtyamov a chance to continue his development with the Toronto Marlies while becoming the primary call-up option for Toronto.