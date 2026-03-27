Maple Leafs shake-up coming? Keith Pelley holds private meetings on major decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be making some changes this summer, but to determine just how many changes, there was a meeting with the big boss.

According to Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading, Keith Pelley, president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) has been conducting one-on-one meetings with various members of the Toronto Maple Leafs staff. He has also reportedly been picking the brains individuals across the league, likely in an effort to evaluate who should remain, who may be moved on from, and who could be brought into the fold.

Keith Pelley holds 1-on-1 meetings with Maple Leafs

For those out of the loop, Pelley was officially hired on January 11, 2024, after serving as CEO of the European Tour Group. In his current role, he oversees MLSE’s four major franchises: the Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, and Toronto Argonauts.

Since taking over, Pelley has effectively become the central link between each team and the MLSE board. That level of responsibility raises a fair question: is he being stretched too thin? And if so, should the Leafs consider reinstating a president of hockey operations?

That role was previously held by Brendan Shanahan, whose tenure ultimately ended due to a lack of postseason success. While Shanahan helped usher in a new era of competitiveness, his time at the helm was also marked by persistent rumors that his management style was overly controlling, at times acting as a bottleneck in decision-making and even nixing potential transactions. The expectation following his departure was that removing that layer would streamline communication between the hockey operations department and MLSE’s leadership.

That approach also aligns with a broader trend under Rogers Communications ownership. Since gaining greater control, there appears to have been an emphasis on organizational efficiency, notably laying off roughly 80 employees last March, followed by the departures of Shanahan and Raptors president Masai Ujiri.

However, the Leafs’ inconsistency and lack of cohesion this season have reignited debate about the team’s leadership structure. It may be worth reconsidering the addition of a president of hockey operations, not to complicate decision making, but to provide focused expertise and relieve some of the burden currently placed on Pelley.

This is especially relevant given that Pelley does not come from a traditional hockey background. That reality has led some fans to question whether he should be the primary decision-maker in critical hockey related hires and dismissals. Names like Chris Pronger have already surfaced in fan discussions as potential candidates to step into such a role.

If the organization is serious about stabilizing its direction, hiring a president of hockey operations before committing to a new general manager and head coach could be a logical step. At the same time, the Leafs must be careful not to recreate the “too many cooks in the kitchen” dynamic that reportedly hindered them during the latter years of Shanahan’s leadership.