Maple Leafs set to run over weakened Canadiens side in Saturday preseason action

After putting in a dominating performance at the Bell Centre, one of the most historic rivalries in the sport heads back to the Scotiabank Centre in Toronto for some preseason action.

The Toronto Maple Leafs dismantled the Montreal Canadiens with a weaker lineup by a score of 7-2 on Thursday and now the roles are reversed. At home, the Leafs are going to be icing a competitive lineup and it's basically some young players and the Laval Rocket for Saturday night. Head coach Craig Berube is giving the night off for a couple of Toronto's top prospects but there's still some battles to be won.

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena

TV: Sportsnet

Projected lineups

Toronto Maple Leafs

Calle Jarnkrok – John Tavares – William Nylander

Matthew Knies –Max Domi – Nicholas Robertson

Dakota Joshua – Nicolas Roy – Mattias Maccelli

Michael Pezzetta – Jacob Quillan – Borya Valis

Jake McCabe – Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly – Brandon Carlo

Olivier Ekman-Larsson – Matt Benning

Anthony Stolarz

(Artur Akhtyamov)

Montreal Canadiens

Zachary Bolduc – Alex Newhook – Olivier Kapanen

Sammy Blais – Joe Veleno – Owen Beck

Sean Farrell – Alex Belzile – Tyler Thorpe

Laurent Dauphin – Lucas Condotta – Riley Kidney

Arber Xhekaj – Alexandre Carrier

Jayden Struble – Lane Hutson

Marc Del Gaizo – Adam Engstrom

Kaapo Kahkonen

(Jacob Fowler)

Players to watch

Max Domi

After going a couple practices as Auston Matthews' second winger, Domi now takes back control at centre, with potential regular linemate Matthew Knies and Nick Robertson having a massive opportunity next to the two top-end offensive forwards. While we probably won't see Domi play much down the middle this season barring any injuries, it will be interesting to see how he handles it Saturday night in Toronto. Can he build some chemistry with Knies to really make that projected trio pop to start the season? Or will there be a mismatch and raise some questions about the possibility of those three working well together?

Anthony Stolarz

He is only facing a Canadiens group that features roughly zero top-six forwards and just one good defenseman in Lane Hutson, but that doesn't mean Anthony Stolarz won't be tested. With the news that Joseph Woll is taking a leave of absence from the team and James Reimer coming in on a professional try-out, the pressure is on Stolarz to really take a whole lot of the workload. He will probably get at least 80% of the starts while Woll is absent, and depending on how long that lasts for, he could already see his appearances get up there. Which, of course is questionable since he played just 34 games last season.

Arber Xhekaj

He'll fight someone.