Maple Leafs send hot prospect to the AHL for playoff push

The Toronto Marlies have assigned Miroslav Holinka to their roster following the end of his junior hockey career in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have assigned F Miroslav Holinka to the Marlies. — Toronto Marlies PR (@AHLMarliesPR) April 11, 2026

The Maple Leafs prospect was loaned to the Marlies on Saturday following the end of the Oil Kings season. Holinka will likely represent the Marlies for the remainder of their season and play a key role in their success heading into the playoffs.

The Maple Leafs drafted Holinka in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft, and since coming over from Czechia, his game has improved tremendously since arriving in North America over the past two seasons.

Holinka's strong showing in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings

This past season in the WHL, the Maple Leafs saw Holinka nearly double his points total, from 45 to 80, during the 2025-26 season. Holinka also learned how to put the puck in the back of the net, tallying 37 goals compared to 19 during the 2024-25 season. Holinka led the Oil Kings in goals and placed seventh overall in the WHL for the goal-scoring title. The 20-year-old's success continued through to the postseason as he led the Oil Kings with seven goals and four assists over seven contests against the Saskatoon Blades, proving he can play heavy minutes and perform when it matters most.

Marlies add X-factor ahead of the postseason

The Marlies have three games remaining on their schedule before the playoffs begin, where they will likely be in Toronto at the Coca-Cola Coliseum to start game one. Jacob Quillan, Ryan Tverberg, Luke Haymes, William Villeneuve, and Easton Cowan are set to join the Marlies for the postseason once the Maple Leafs regular season comes to an end.

Holinka joining the Marlies for the final stretch of the season will be good for his already impressive development. He can begin to adjust to the pace, structure, and physicality it takes to play at the professional hockey level. If he can prove himself and thrive at the next level, it could get Maple Leafs management staff excited about what the next wave of Maple Leafs hockey could look like.