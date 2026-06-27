Maple Leafs select Memorial Cup champion at 60th overall of 2026 NHL Draft

The Toronto Maple Leafs made their pick at 60th overall in the second round of the 2026 NHL Draft and got a defenseman with some high upside and he already got a taste of glory with the OHL's Kitchener Rangers as he won the Memorial Cup earlier this year.

Defenseman Alexander Bilecki was the Leafs' pick at 60th overall and it is certainly a swing.

The newest member of Leafs Nation: Alexander Bilecki pic.twitter.com/6ZNXjtCXdM — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 27, 2026

While playing with the OHL Rangers this past season, the 6-foot-1, left-handed defenseman scored nine goals and 29 points in 66 games, which isn't all that impressive. But, he was playing way down the lineup since Kitchener was trying to win something and was only able to flash his high-end skating and offensive skills every so often.

"Bilecki attacks defences, beating the first forechecker with a fake and an explosive change of direction, before piercing right through neutral zone coverages. He creates high-danger scoring chances regularly off the rush, often with a give-and-go followed by a backhand slot pass," the Elite Prospects 2026 NHL Draft Guide reads.

"One of the best backhand passers in the draft, Bilecki constantly finds solutions to pressure. With his explosive skating, a large playmaking arsenal, and deceptive acts, he pushes the play forward, orchestrating the power play while also helping Kitchener’s ever-dangerous formation at 5-on-5."

It truly sounds like a boom-or-bust pick, someone that will carve his way through the OHL, maybe go to college hockey eventually, and then will either be a really solid middle-pairing offensive creator on the blue line, or maybe someone who can't quite get out of the AHL.

Either way, it's a very good gamble by general manager John Chayka and director of amateur scouting Mark Leach -- getting someone this potentially dynamic almost into the third round is something every single team should do all the time.