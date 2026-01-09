Maple Leafs running out of time to pull trigger on this rental forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to make quick decisions before it's too late. The Leafs have had a rocky season to date, but have begun to catch fire and show us why they won the Atlantic Division just one season ago. Brad Treliving doesn't want to throw in the white towel, despite being on the outside of the playoffs, and wants to bolster their roster to try and go on a deep playoff run. If the Maple Leafs want to improve their roster, they need to do so before it's too late.

Leafs need to make quick decision

Keifer Sherwood is a player who looks to be on the move at some point this season. Many teams have expressed interest in the American winger. Sherwood is in the final year of his $3 Million Deal with an AAV of $ 1.5 Million. Sherwood has had a strong season with the Canucks, posting 17 goals and six assists for 23 points in 43 games. Sherwood is on pace for a career season, surpassing his career-high of 40 points last season. The Ohio native is looking to get a big pay raise, whether that would be where he gets traded to or where he chooses in free agency.

The Fourth Period: Several teams remain interested in Kiefer Sherwood, including the Canadiens, Stars, Wild, Bruins and Red Wings. The Lightning were considered a team with interest, but David Pagnotta reported they are not currently in the mix (1/4) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) January 6, 2026

The Kiefer Sherwood sweepstakes

Lots of teams have shown interest to this point. He would be a good, cheap rental that every team can afford. What will persuade teams from pulling the trigger is the price the Canucks may ask. Every day a team doesn't make the move, they risk Sherwood's price skyrocketing. The New York Rangers are the latest team to join in the Sherwood sweepstakes. Sherwood has also been linked to the Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, and Montreal Canadiens.

The Maple Leafs need to pull the trigger, as he would fit perfectly within Craig Berube's system. He would fit on the Maple Leafs top six alongside Auston Matthews and Bobby McMann, or John Tavares and William Nylander. Sherwood can be the missing piece within their top six that they have desperately needed all season long. The Maple Leafs need to make a decision quickly, as time could be running out to make a splash.