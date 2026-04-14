Maple Leafs rookie has priceless reaction to first NHL goal

The Toronto Maple Leafs might have succumbed to a brutal loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday night for their final home game of the season, but one particular rookie had a moment he will never forget.

Or, well, he might actually end up forgetting all about it.

Leafs' Jacob Quillan gives hilarious response about scoring first NHL goal

Jacob Quillan was able to net his first goal of his NHL career in Monday's 6-3 loss to the visiting Stars, in the Maple Leafs' final home game of the season, and his reaction to putting that puck in the back of the net for the first time at the top of the hockey world, is gold.

“It’s pretty cool, I kind of blacked out a little bit,” Quillan told the media. “I got a little nervous that it was going to get called kicking, but just kind of put my hands up in the air and it felt good.”

“All the guys were pumped for me,” Quillan continued. “It’s a really good group, they make me feel right at home, so it was a special moment for sure.”

Scoring your first NHL goal has to be a feeling that no one else but those lucky few who have done it, knows what it feels like. And honestly, we can't blame Quillan for blacking out one bit.

The 24-year-old center managed to earn his first career point during a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on March 28, and now he has a goal to go with it in the 22 games he's been able to play with the Leafs this season since being a mid-season call-up.

Quillan earned the opportunity to have his first full-time taste of being in the NHL after scoring 12 goals and 33 points in 38 games with the Toronto Marlies this season -- wholeheartedly improving on his 37-point campaign in 67 games last year.

Now with one game left in the season, as the Leafs travel to Ottawa to play the Senators for their finale, maybe Quillan can score another goal, just so he actually remembers what happened this time.