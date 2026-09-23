Maple Leafs reveal lineups for preseason finale against the Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs have their two final preseason games tonight in a split squad matchup against the Ottawa Senators. They will have a home and away game, that will have good combination of NHL and AHL players, similar to their first two games against the Montreal Canadiens on this past Saturday night.

These games with be the final test for some of the fringe players on the roster to get a chance to make the lineup. There are players like Bo Groulx, who has a real chance of making the opening night roster as the 13th forward, especially with the core injury that Dakota Joshua is dealing with. It should also be noted that Easton Cowan, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Artur Akhtyamov joined the main group and will be playing at home. Which begs the question: is Hiller going to make some tough roster decisions?

Split-squad game 1 in Toronto

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Jack Roslovic

Gavin McKenna - John Tavares - William Nylander

Easton Cowan - Nick Paul - Colton Sissons

Michael Pezzetta - Bo Groulx - Zack MacEwen

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly - Darren Raddysh

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Stecher

Sergei Bobrovsky

Artur Akhtyamov

Senators lineup

Andre Burakovsky - Tim Stutzle - Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio - Shane Pinto - Philip Tomasino

Patterson - Philippe Daoust - Hayden Hodgson

Lucas Elinas - Eskild Bakke Olsen - Kasper Halttunen



Tyler Kleven - Carter Yakemhuk

Bolduc - Nicolas Matinpalo

Scott Harrington - Christian Kyrou

Gabriel Eliasson



Leevi Merilainen

Jackson Parsons

Split-squad game 2 in Ottawa

At this time, there is no projected lines for the game in Ottawa tonight. However, they have released the lineup that is making the trip.

Forwards

#73 Teddy Blueger

#90 Brendan Brisson

#24 Brandon Duhaime

#37 Luke Haymes

#98 Miroslav Holinka

#33 Tinus Luc Koblar

#71 Vinni Lettieri

#18 Steven Lorentz

#26 Jacob Quillan

#54 Henrik Rybinski

#42 Landon Sim

#77 Ryan Tverberg

Defence

#55 Emil Andrae

#3 Nick Blankenburg

#58 Noah Chadwick

#38 Ben Danford

#51 Philippe Myers

#83 Marshall Rifai

#59 Blake Smith

Goalies

#80 Ken Appleby

#31 Samuel Hlavaj

#41 Anthony Stolarz

Senators lineup

William Eklund - Dylan Cozens - Fabian Zetterlund

Nick Cousins - Stephan Halliday - Claude Giroux

Sammy Blais - Ridley Greig - Tyler Boucher

Drake Montgomery - Ryan Suzuki - Xavier Bourgault

Thomas Chabot - Hoyt Stanley

Ben Hutton - Cameron Crotty

Tomas Hamara - Djibril Toure

Matthew Andonovski

Linus Ullmark

Samuel Ersson

What to watch for in both games

There are a few things to watch for in these two games. As mentioned above, the Maple Leafs have promoted Ekman-Larsson, Cowan and Akhtyamov to the main group. The stand out is Akhtyamov, who clearly has made an impression on the coaching staff enough to give him a look with the A squad.

The other thing that is worth noting is the pairing of Raddysh and Rielly. It has been mentioned already by Jim Hiller that they are going to get a ton of offesnive zone starts. Which should bring out the best in them as a paring. Especially when you take into consideration that most, if not all of those zone starts will come with the top-six.