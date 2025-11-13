Maple Leafs reportedly trying to acquire Rasmus Andersson from Flames

The Toronto Maple Leafs are having an incredibly disappointing season and things look to be rotten at their core. But, general manager Brad Treliving might be giving his former team a call to snag one of their defenseman in a trade very soon.

According to a somewhat loose report from The Leafs Nation's Jay Rosehill, the Maple Leafs are pushing to go out and acquire defenseman Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames.

.@Jay_D_Rosehill AKA Jay Friedman is hearing that the Leafs are actively pushing to acquire Rasmus Andersson from Calgary. #LeafsForever | #Flames



Could a BIG trade be coming? 👀 #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/EHngv21Q3B — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) November 13, 2025

"I got a guy within the league who says that the Toronto Maple Leafs are actively trying hard to get Rasmus Andersson out of Calgary," Rosehill said.

"Obviously, the power at the top of the Toronto Maple Leafs is not happy with what they're watching," Rosehill continued. "It's just so interesting with what they think will make the team better, who they think will do that, and how they will go about getting that. Because, changing this roster is as difficult as ever. Your draft picks are all gone and you don't have prospects who anyone is too keen on so to make a valuable change to this roster is no easy task."

Does trading for Rasmus Andersson even make sense?

That just about sums it up. The Leafs do not have the assets to go and acquire the top trade targets available and have limited cap space to even go and plan for acquiring the hottest free agents next summer. It's really shuffling around what they have and it is very interesting to see that Treliving is still targeting a defenseman like Andersson.

In a vacuum, adding Andersson to this team should be an improvement. He isn't the best blueliner on the Flames, that title probably goes to MacKenzie Weegar, but has consistently played a whole lot of minutes and accumulated a solid amount of points over the years with an average of 43.3 points through his previous four seasons.

But, Andersson just turned 29 years old last month and is a pending unrestricted free agent. Essentially, the Maple Leafs, who do not sit in a playoff spot currently and have signs of not being even close to competing for the Stanley Cup this season, is looking to potentially add a rental who could walk away from the team.

The right-handed defenseman could look sound in the Leafs' top four, especially with Chris Tanev out, but is there really a point in spending some assets to try and get this player if the team isn't even going to truly compete?

Toronto might be better off making small changes, seeing where it goes, and just accepting that they should sell off some players instead of add more before the trade deadline.