Maple Leafs reportedly eyeing trade for 2-time Stanley Cup champion

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly interested in Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman, according to a report from RG.org.

Coleman, 34, has registered 11 points (8 goals, three assists) in 28 games played so far this season. He is currently tied for the most goals on the Flames, and has two short-handed goals as well.

According to the report, Toronto is one of the few teams that are reportedly showing interest in the veteran forward. Those teams being the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Utah Mammoth and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Coleman's playoff track record is very attractive to teams that are looking for Stanley Cup-winning experience. During his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he helped the Bolts win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021, he scored the insurance goal in the Lightning's 2-0 win in Game 6 of the Cup final against the Stars. In 65 career playoff games, Coleman has recorded 31 points (12 goals and 19 assists).

Narrowing it down to this season, Coleman, as well as the rest of the Flames roster, is heavily struggling so far. The team sits dead last in the Pacific Division, Western Conference and the league standings. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last five games played.

Despite not being on the scoresheet a lot this season, Coleman can provide much more. If acquired by the Leafs, he could provide some depth in the bottom six, an area in which the Leafs have struggled for the most part this year.

Coleman can take over a game with his physicality, as he isn't afraid to lay some big hits on opponents or drop the gloves. The Leafs are fourth in the NHL in hits, having 625 of them so far this season, which means Coleman can help increase that number with his 68 hits.

Not to mention, he is also a quick skater to the net and can find himself around the net area for a healthy chance. He also plays a gritty game, which can be very useful if the Leafs are trying to dig themselves out of the hole they've been in. Coleman can also log minutes on the penalty kill, given that he has scored two short-handed goals this season.

Blake Coleman scores a shorty to give the Flames some extra cushion 👊 pic.twitter.com/dgcgbm0mBI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 27, 2025

He has a bit of team control, as Coleman is in the fifth year of a six-year, $29.4 million contract. What makes this more interesting is that the signing general manager was, now Leafs general manager, Brad Treliving.

With Coleman already being acquainted with Treliving, it could make this easier, given that the Leafs GM is already familiar with the 34-year-old and his style of play.

The two-time Cup champ would help fuel the team with his previously mentioned playoff resume and grit, to what is a Leafs team that is slowly trying to claw back after a horrid start to the season so far, having won two games in a row.