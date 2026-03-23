Maple Leafs recall young goaltender on an emergency basis

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goalie Dennis Hildeby from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

G Dennis Hildeby has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL) on an emergency basis. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 23, 2026

Dennis Hildeby recalled with Anthony Stolarz out

This is in retrospect to Anthony Stolarz's scary injury during warm-ups against the Ottawa Senators. Stolarz took a puck to the throat from William Nylander and was taken to the hospital. Stolarz was later reported to be released from the hospital and met the team on the plane. Joseph Woll was then forced to play his second game in as many days and made 38 saves in their 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz was released from hospital following precautionary imaging and will return to Toronto with the team. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 22, 2026

Craig Berube spoke postgame regarding Stolarz's injury, mentioning, "He’ll be meeting us at the plane, I think he’s doing ok.”

Anthony Stolarz was back on the ice Monday with the Maple Leafs and is projected to be travelling with the team to play either on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins or on Wednesday against the New York Rangers.

Dennis Hildeby strong play with the Maple Leafs

Dennis Hildeby has played strongly when with the Maple Leafs this season, but wasn't present for practice on Monday and likely won't get a start on their upcoming road trip. He leads the Maple Leafs netminders in save percentage, sitting with a .912 and a goals against average of 2.90.

His record of 5-6-4 is not a reflection of his play, but rather of how the team has played collectively in front of their goaltenders this season. Hildeby will look to get a larger role with the Maple Leafs if their management staff decides to move one of their main netminders.

The Maple Leafs will look to finish their regular season strong, despite the constant struggles throughout the season. With 10 games remaining, the dispersion in net from the three goaltenders can pave the way for what they may look to have for the upcoming seasons.