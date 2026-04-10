Maple Leafs prospects steal the spotlight despite 5-3 loss to Islanders

The Toronto Maple Leafs showcased new prospects in their 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. Artur Akhtyamov and Luke Haymes each made their NHL debuts and didn't disappoint despite a lopsided contest.

Artur Akhtyamov allowed five goals on Thursday, which doesn’t look great at first glance, but he turned in a solid performance, stopping 39 of 44 shots. Much of the game was spent in the Maple Leafs’ zone, with the Islanders controlling play and clearly dictating the pace. Toronto did not provide much support for their rookie netminder, and it showed throughout the night. Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube spoke postgame about Akhtyamov’s performance on Thursday.

"He was good. In the first period, he saw a lot of action. We knew, coming into the first period, that they were going to come hard, and they did. I thought he really stood his ground and held us in there. He had a good game, I thought, overall."

Craig Berube impressed with Maple Leafs rookies' debuts

Luke Haymes had a successful NHL debut for many. He looked engaged in the play and was one of the very few bright spots in the Maple Leafs latest contest.

Haymes is a relentless forward who never gives up on the play. This has been something the Maple Leafs core has been missing for many seasons, which has been on full display this year. The Maple Leafs signed the 22-year-old out of Dartmouth College in the NCAA, and he has been a standout player for the Toronto Marlies. Craig Berube weighed in on Haymes' performance postgame.

"He was good, too. He had an opportunity to score and hit the post. He got an assist. I was happy with his play tonight, too. He handled himself well."

With just three games remaining on the Toronto Maple Leafs schedule, it may be time to give some prospects an opportunity at the NHL level. William Villeneuve stands out at the top of that list, as he’s already with the team but was passed over in the lineup for Troy Stecher. The final stretch of the season should be intriguing, as fans hope to see a few young players get a chance in games that otherwise feel meaningless.