Maple Leafs prospect wins bronze medal at World Juniors

Toronto Maple Leafs former 1st round pick Ben Danford will leave the IIHF World Junior Championship with some hardware, as Canada captured the bronze medal to close out the tournament. Team Canada was able to end their medal-less streak, beating Team Finland 6-3.

Danford met expectations

After losing to Team Czechia Sunday night in a back-and-forth contest 6-4, Team Canada came back against the Fins. Danford had a tournament that everyone expected. The Maple Leafs’ 2024 first-round pick finished the tournament with one assist in seven games, but his value was never tied to point production. Team Canada valued Danford was used exactly as expected: in a defensive role, playing tough minutes, contributing on the penalty kill, and helping protect leads late in games. His calm, positional play earned him consistent trust from the coaching staff.

CANADA WINS BRONZE 🇨🇦



Congratulations to Bulldogs Ben Danford and Jett Luchanko on winning bronze with team Canada at the World Juniors! #BFD pic.twitter.com/tEsWwEYfN8 — Brantford Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) January 6, 2026

Danford is the exact defenceman that the Maple Leafs could use in the future. This tournament showed the type of game that Danford can bring to the NHL level. His game is built around reliability, physicality, and awareness traits that translate well to the NHL stage. For a young defenceman who played in a pressure moment, simply being dependable is often one of the toughest jobs, and Danford played just fine.

What's next for the Maple Leafs prospect

With the tournament now complete, Danford will shift his focus back to the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL. Since being acquired from Oshawa earlier this season, he has produced 12 points in 15 games and has become a key part of a Bulldogs team with Memorial Cup aspirations. The experience gained at the World Juniors, especially in high-stakes games, should only help his development down the stretch.

Winning bronze may not have been Canada’s ultimate goal, but for Danford, it represents a meaningful step forward. He proved he can handle pressure, execute his role at a high level, and contribute to a winning environment.