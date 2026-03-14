Maple Leafs prospect turning heads in the AHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a new prospect emerge this season: Luke Haymes. The undrafted prospect out of Dartmouth College has exceeded expectations with the Toronto Marlies and may look to get his chance with the Toronto Maple Leafs this season.

LUKE HAYMES DOING LUKE HAYMES THINGS 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ba9C2JN0UP — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) March 12, 2026

Last season, Haymes signed a two-year deal with the Maple Leafs in March and played solidly in nine contests, registering six points, including two goals. His solid play has carried over into the season, as he has tallied 26 points, including 15 goals.

He has earned an opportunity within the Maple Leafs lineup, as they have traded three important pieces to their forward core. We have already seen players making their Maple Leafs debut, as the team is nearing a 10-game losing streak. Does it make sense at this point in the season to give Haymes a chance, or have him keep developing at the minor league stage?

Can Luke Haymes fit within the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup?

The Maple Leafs and the coaching staff, especially early on in the season, did not do a great job with developing their prospects and giving them a true chance to keep their spot in the lineup. Easton Cowan has been a perfect example of this, as he has gone from a lock in the lineup to sitting out for multiple games at a time. Looking at the current state of the forward core, there are a lot of places where he can slot in. If you want Haymes to get a good chance to see how he fits within the Maple Leafs lineup, Berube can place him on the second line alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, in place of Max Domi. Berube can also try Haymes on the fourth or third line in place of Calle Jarnkrok, as he provides no value to their lineup at this point.

The Maple Leafs may opt to keep him where he has been thriving in the minors, but as the Leafs are in full tank mode, it may be worth giving him the chance to succeed at the highest level. Time will tell until Luke Haymes makes his NHL debut, and if it's not this season, it will be for sure next season.