Maple Leafs prospect making headlines in NCAA

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Nick Moldenhauer has been on quiet the hot streak with the University of Michigan as of late. Moldenhauer has tallied three goals in their last two contests, including an overtime winner against Ohio State University.

During last Saturday's overtime winner over Ohio State, Moldenhauer registered his first career NCAA multi-goal game. Moldenhauer also tied the game at 1 during Saturday's matchup against Michigan State, swinging the momentum in their direction. The Mississauga native has been a force with Michigan all season long and is beginning to develop into the player the Maple Leafs need.

Nick Moldenhauer's development

Moldenhauer is developing into a bottom-six, two-way center with scoring touch. Throughout this season, Moldenhauer has shown his ability to score, which is a big improvement from years prior. The Leafs prospect will have one more season in the NCAA before the Leafs have to make a decision. At this point, there is no question that the Leafs should slot him within the AHL and promote him to play with the NHL squad in the future. The Leafs have done a good job with their prospects in college, most recently Jacob Quillan. Quillan is looking to become a full-time player in the Leafs lineup next season, and has been the Marlies most consistent forward all season long.

Maple Leafs depleted prospect pool

For a team like the Maple Leafs, who have little to no prospects within its system, it is very important how they develop their talent. Every player within their organization matters, and the more players they are able to develop, the better moving forward. The Leafs do not have a first-round pick until 2028, unless they finish in the bottom five of the NHL, which seems highly unlikely at this point.

It will only be a matter of time to see how Nick Moldenhauer progresses. He has been doing very well this season, and this could be an indication of how the next few seasons could go. The Leafs and Michigan are hoping that he continues to develop and will play a key role for both of their futures moving forward.