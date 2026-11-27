Preparation for the World Junior Championship has begun, and one member of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization is already confirmed to be in attendance.

Slovakia and Norway released their rosters Thursday, and Norway's includes Toronto's 64th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 draft, forward Tinus Luc Koblar.

Norges tropp til World Juniors i Edmonton 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/58nqyA8iBp — Norges Ishockeyforbund (@norskishockey) November 25, 2026

The 19-year-old has had a solid season in Sweden's top league, the SHL. A product of Leksands IF, Koblar was loaned to Rögle BK this season. The SHL is known as a predominantly defensive league that plays on a bigger ice surface, and Koblar has held his own, with 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points in 61 SHL games over the past two seasons.

Koblar signed his entry-level contract with John Chayka in mid-June and appeared in the Maple Leafs’ preseason. He could make the jump to the North American professional ranks as early as next season, either with Toronto or the AHL’s Marlies, with the latter appearing to be the more likely path.

In his draft year, he finished with eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 43 games with Leksands U20 team in the Swedish Nationell. He is known as a defensively responsible, two-way forward who can play center or left wing. His production has jumped since being drafted, especially internationally.

Tinus Luc Koblar's return to international hockey

At the 2025 Division 1 World Junior Championship, Koblar had one assist and no goals in five games. At the 2026 tournament, he improved to five goals and five assists for 10 points in five games, helping Norway earn promotion back to the top division. That made his return to the national roster a near certainty.

The Maple Leafs will hope he can match his performance at the 2026 men's World Championship, where he posted six goals and three assists for nine points in 10 games against grown men. That total was ahead of more notable names like Ivar Stenberg and Matthew Tkachuk and just one point behind Sidney Crosby.

Norway will likely be an underdog in every game, but the team is hoping to bring its best group to the World Juniors yet. Koblar will be joined by NHL prospects including Vancouver's 2026 second-round pick Niklas Aaram-Olsen and the New York Rangers' 2025 fourth-round pick Mikkel Eriksen.

Most of the attention at the tournament will be on Canada and the United States, but Toronto fans will be watching closely to see how Koblar performs on the biggest stage in junior hockey.