Maple Leafs prospect is beginning to shine in NCAA

The Toronto Maple Leafs selected Nick Moldenhauer 95th overall back in the 2022 NHL Draft. Throughout his time at the University of Michigan, the Maple Leafs have seen signs of development; he has never been a flashy forward, but rather a hard-working, detail-oriented player that every team wants on their roster. Moldenhauer has seen the most progression in his junior year at Michigan, and with his senior year coming next, we could see a lot more signs of development.

A more complete collegiate player

In Michigan's most recent game against Notre Dame, we saw a player who plays with speed, skill, and lots of hockey sense. He was consistently involved in the play, creating offence, winning battles, and showing the type of all-around game that the Leafs' development staff will be pleased to see. While he isn't the type of player to always show up on the scoresheet, he is a responsible two-way player with some scoring touch. This season at Michigan, Moldenhauer has produced four goals and 11 assists for 15 points.

Offensive production

Moldenhauer picked up a goal and an assist in their most recent game against Notre Dame, leading the way for the Wolverines. He was strong along the boards, supported the puck well in all three zones, and made smart decisions under pressure. He may not always be a standout player, but he is someone who does the little plays well, limits opposition scoring chances, keeps plays alive, and will help carry some of the offence. The Maple Leafs will look to continue to see strides in Moldenhauer's game. During their most recent win, he was looking to generate offence instead of just being a passenger; he was driving the net effectively and looking to make plays with his linemates, something the Leafs haven't seen from him yet.

If Moldenhauer continues to develop, I could see him becoming an effective two-way bottom-six centre. He is someone that you want in your lineup and can play crucial minutes in a tight game. If last night's win against Notre Dame was any indication of the player Moldenhauer would become he has a bight future with the Maple Leafs.