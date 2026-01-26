Maple Leafs' problems run deeper than their humiliating losses

The Toronto Maple Leafs continued their homestand on Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche. Like the rest of the homestand, this game did not go in Toronto's way. The Leafs were dominated and outplayed throughout the entirety of the game losing of a final score of 4-1.

This game was the Maple Leafs' most important all season long. Coming off a disappointing 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night, many expected the Maple Leafs to play one of their stronger games of the season, similar to their win in mid January against the Avs. This game stood as a test to the Maple Leafs and questioned whether they would be able to compete with the top teams in the league. They very clearly did not pass the test and continue to slide down the standings.

Maple Leafs suffered another slow start out the gate

The Maple Leafs have constantly been burned by their slow starts. The Maple Leafs have a problem starting the game on time; for some reason, throughout the season, the Leafs always seem to be behind the 8-ball. Just eight minutes into the game, the Leafs were already losing 2-0 and calling a timeout to regroup for the remainder of the game. The beginning portion of the game is where the Maple Leafs lost this one.

Joseph Woll played solidly in his 100th career start outside of the first goals he had given up, especially the first goal of the game. A main reason for the Maple Leafs' struggles is how slow they look from the get-go. This was evident in Sunday afternoon's loss as Colorado looked much faster and dictated the play for the first ten minutes of the game. The Leafs need to begin getting off to better starts if they want to compete with the best teams in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs need to work harder and play with more intent.

Craig Berube said following the game, "Confidence comes from working hard." This implies the Maple Leafs did not put in enough effort and didn't have the desire to win this hockey game.

This has nothing to do with skill, talent, or structure; this is simply not caring or putting your heart into the hockey game. This has been a constant trend with the Maple Leafs over the years, and it's very disappointing from a management perspective, but more for the fans. The Leafs look like they didn't want to compete on Sunday. They weren't willing to do whatever it takes to win, and until they start playing their hearts out, nothing will change within this group. The Maple Leafs are an extremely talented team, but talent never beats hard work and the care to win.

What's upcoming for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs next hit the ice on Tuesday night in a massive must-win game against the Buffalo Sabres. If the Maple Leafs do not show up on time and pour their hearts into this game, you may as well call the season quits. The Maple Leafs are still five points out of the final wild card spot, and if there was ever a chance to start playing your best hockey, that would be right now, Toronto.