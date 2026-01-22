Maple Leafs' playoff spot in jeopardy due to one specific thing

After losing to the Detroit Red Wings at home on Wednesday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs now have a 7-9 record in extra time this year, which could end up being the difference in making the playoffs.

Through 50 games, the Leafs have had 22 games decided by one goal. On one hand you could argue that playing so many tight games will help them down the stretch, while on the other hand, it shows that this team isn't a dominant offensive force anymore.

During the Sheldon Keefe era, the Leafs were a much better regular season team who would rack up multiple three or four goal wins, but that doesn't seem to be the case with Craig Berube. Under his system, the game is much more tighter, lower scoring and a heavier burden on the team's defensive structure.

Instead of outscoring the opponent with a powerful offense, the team is now reliant on winning these 2-1 or 3-2 games, which has resulted in a ton of overtimes. When you're in dog-fight with every other Eastern Conference team to make the playoffs, these additional points are so crucial, yet they're leaving a ton of them on the table by losing in overtime.

Leafs' overtime record is horrible this year

You'd think that a team with Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, Matthew Knies, Max Domi and even Bobby McMann with some speed would lead to a ton of fun 3-on-3 chances, but the team has unfortunately lost more than they've won.

As shown by their loss against Detroit, the first posession is so crucial and John Tavares' inability to win multiple draws in overtime essentially cost them the game. Obviously Easton Cowan's junior-like fall which led to the goal was the nail on the coffin, but if they'd won a few face-off's they may have secured the additional poitn.

If the Leafs are going to make the playoffs, they can't afford to lose that secondary point anymore, especially against Eastern Conference opponents. It may be exciting and fun to watch a game go into extra time but it could end up being the main reason why they don't make the playoffs this year.