Maple Leafs player unexpectedly heading to IIHF World Championships

The Toronto Maple Leafs have another name joining Team Canada at this year's IIHF World Hockey Championship in Switzerland beginning on May 15.

According to TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger, Reilly will join Maple Leafs superstar John Tavares at the upcoming tournament.

Team Canada has added some big names to its Men’s World roster. Celebrini, McKenna, Scheifele, Barzal all committed. Morgan Rielly has agreed to go to Switzerland as well. More to come. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 27, 2026

Dissapointing season in Toronto for Morgan Rielly

Morgan Rielly had a very disappointing season with the Maple Leafs, falling short of expectations heading into what was seen as a crucial season for his career. Rielly is coming off the worst season of his career, with his game being magnified by many. The 32-year-old was on the ice for the second-most five-on-five goals in the entire NHL, due to his defensive play falling off a cliff.

Representing Team Canada at the IIHF World Hockey Championship can be used as an opportunity for Rielly to regain his confidence and re-find the form people once saw. Shying away from the Toronto media while playing in high-pressure competition could be what the British Columbia native needs moving forward.

Offensively, Rielly did not play much better as he recorded the least amount of points since the shortened 2020-21 season, with just 36 points, including 11 goals. Rielly also registered the second-worst plus-minus of his career, tallying a -18.

Rielly's name heading towards the trade block

Reilly is currently the longest tenured player on the roster, but has found his name in trade rumours as of late. "It’s a challenging thing to answer when those conversations haven’t happened yet, but, you know, after a year like this, after any year, but especially one like this, as an athlete, you have to be prepared for that. You know, it’s not the first time that it’s crossed my mind." Rielly said during the Maple Leafs end-of-season media availability on April 16th.

Rielly was not the only player announced to Team Canada, as Dreger also announced that Macklin Celebrini, Mathew Barzal, Mark Scheifele, and Gavin McKenna will be joining Rielly in Switzerland. The veteran defenceman has ties to Canada's management staff, as former general manager Brad Treliving and Jason Spezza will oversee the roster, with the help of Kyle Dubas, with each of them being a part of the organization over the past decade.

Morgan Rielly should be looking forward to this opportunity as it could truly help get his game back in the right direction for what will be a very interesting 2026-27 season for the Toronto Maple Leafs.