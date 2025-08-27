Maple Leafs' path clear to sign top remaining UFA

The Toronto Maple Leafs apparently have some unfinished business this offseason. Despite landing Nic Roy in the Mitch Marner sign-and-trade deal, trading for Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks, and swapping a pick for Matias Maccelli, it seems the Maple Leafs could be looking to add one piece.

That piece could be UFA Jack Roslovic. The link between Roslovic and the Maple Leafs has been abundantly covered. Similarly, the connection between Roslovic and Auston Matthews is noteworthy, but well-known by now.

But there’s one interesting angle that could lead Roslovic to Toronto. In an August 19 piece, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reported that the Vancouver Canucks had passed on signing Jack Roslovic. The Canucks had been one of the strongest suitors for the 28-year-old forward.

With the Canucks reportedly passing on Roslovic, the path is clear for the Maple Leafs to sign the former first-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2015 NHL Draft.

However, it’s almost September, and there doesn’t appear to be a deal in place. Roslovic is coming off a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. If Roslovic signs for a similar amount, the Leafs wouldn’t have the cap space to make the deal.

Perhaps that’s the holdup. The Leafs need to clear cap space in order to fit Roslovic’s potential hit under the cap. But that is easier said than done. The Leafs have a smidge under $2 million in cap space. That amount would be great for a PTO or a one-year, league-minimum deal.

But adding someone like Jack Roslovic would require another cap dump before the start of training camp.

Roslovic is not solution to Maple Leafs needs

Roslovic could be a solid fit for the Maple Leafs' bottom six. | Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

While landing Jack Roslovic might sound like a good idea on paper, the fact is that he is not the solution to the Maple Leafs’ needs. The Leafs need a bona fide second-line center who could take some pressure off Auston Matthews.

This season, John Tavares will remain in that role. He’s fine for now. But you have to wonder how much longer he can keep it together. If Tavares has another season like last year, the Leafs could get away with deploying Tavares.

But at nearly 35, Tavares won’t be a solid second-line center option for much longer. A more permanent solution is needed for the role. And, frankly, Roslovic isn’t it. He could be a 3C, but more like a 4C.

If the Maple Leafs signed Roslovic, they would have three bottom-six centers. That would crowd the bottom of the lineup, making it tough for any of the three to gain traction. Unless the plan was to move Scott Laughton to the wing, adding Roslovic wouldn’t make much sense.

However, if the price is right, adding Roslovic would be a solid depth piece. But it’s unlikely that Roslovic signs for anything below what he got last season. Unless he’s willing to take another one-year “show-me” deal, it just wouldn’t make sense for Toronto to bring in Roslovic, at least not right now.

We shall wait and see if anything materializes from now till the start of training camp.