Maple Leafs outlook just got a whole lot better with Dakota Joshua

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2025-26 season outlook just received an upgrade with Dakota Joshua coming to town. The Leafs flipped a fourth-rounder in 2028 to snag Joshua, and this trade could prove to be a steal if the now-former Canucks forward regains form from the 2023-24 season.

Joshua is a lower-liner who also proved he could put in time in the middle six if needed, something he showed two seasons ago when he logged over 14 minutes a game and put up 32 points and 18 goals in 63 contests. But even if he doesn't regain that form in Ontario, it doesn't mean this is a wasted trade.

Joshua is a well-known hitter, having landed 193 body checks in 57 contests last season as the Vancouver Canucks struggled to find consistency. It could be one reason why Joshua found the net just seven times last year to go with 14 total points. But in Toronto, he should have a few more opportunities with a more high-octane hockey team.

Regardless of his role, Dakota Joshua makes the Maple Leafs better

No matter what happens in 2025-26, Joshua will add more of an edge to a Maple Leafs team that's raring to embark on a deep playoff run. With players like John Tavares coming back and Matthew Knies locked up on a long-term deal, it became clear the Leafs' championship window isn't closing.

Joshua coming to Toronto solidifies that, even if there's a good chance he'll find himself on the fourth line. But as the urgency picks up when the season reaches its later stages following the Olympic break, that's when players like Joshua prove their value.

If you thought he's been aggressive when he's had the chance to play in postseason games before, expect him to take it up a notch now that he's in the Toronto market. Overall, this one's a low-risk trade that carries at least a moderate reward, and it's why I'm glad to see Joshua in Toronto now and not in Vancouver, where the Canucks will probably struggle through another turbulent year.

