William Nylander has long been one of the Toronto Maple Leafs' most durable and dependable forwards, rarely missing time over the course of his NHL career.

A lingering lower-body groin injury, however, has sidelined him for multiple weeks this season, forcing the Maple Leafs to navigate an extended stretch without one of their most consistent offensive weapons.

When Nylander missed practice time ahead of his scheduled Olympic debut, his availability for Team Sweden appeared uncertain. Yet his decision to suit up for Sweden's opening game against Italy quickly shifted the conversation beyond his health, reigniting debate over whether the final say on participation should rest with the player or the NHL club that employs him.

Leafs' Nylander Injury Rekindles NHL vs. Olympic Participation Debate

After scoring what turned out to be the game-winning goal in Sweden's 5-2 victory over Italy, Nylander was asked by TSN's Mark Masters in a postgame interview if there were any issues with the groin. "No, not today," replied the Leafs' star winger, but the "not today" part probably didn't ease concerns for Toronto's upper management.

On TSN's Overdrive, co-host and analyst Jeff O'Neill was adamant that if there was any question about Nylander's injury, he should be "done" with the Olympics.

"If there was any kind of question, I would say you're done." Jeff O'Neill on Nylander's injury

Co-host Jamie McLennan countered that a determination like that can't be made without knowing the nature of the injury. O'Neill challenged that when your boss (the Leafs) is paying you millions of dollars in salary, they should get the final say.

Hours before the game, Sweden's head coach, Sam Hallam, said he was not sure if Nylander would play. Perhaps the coach of the Tre Kronor did not want to give his opposition any insight.

It would have made sense for Nylander to sit out against an inferior opponent such as Italy and rest up for the more meaningful games to come later. It is likely that Nylander went to Hallam and said he was playing.

This unearths the conflict that NHL teams face. Despite the Maple Leafs and other NHL clubs paying their stars an abundance of money, they risk damaging their relationship with their top players by ruling with an iron fist and demanding they sit out.

Maple Leafs' star center, Auston Matthews of the USA, has dealt with multiple injuries over the past couple of NHL seasons. In the months leading up to the Milano Cortina Games, many wondered if he, too, should participate.

Imagine the Leafs demanding that Nylander and Matthews sit out from representing their countries at the Olympics? The team-player relationship would be forever soured.

Nylander, Matthews, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and other NHL stars have waited their entire careers for this chance. It would be foolish business for their NHL clubs to forbid their involvement.

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs have little practical control once a player has decided to represent their country. For all the internal frustration that can accompany a situation like Nylander's, management is left to trust the national team's medical process, respect the player's wishes, and accept the risks that come with international competition.

That reality leaves Toronto doing little more than holding its breath, hoping its stars emerge from the Olympic stage healthy and ready to refocus on the stretch run of the NHL season, the one that ultimately defines success for the team that pays them handsomely to deliver when it matters most.