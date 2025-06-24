Maple Leafs not trading for Trevor Zegras could be worst mistake of offseason

The Philadelphia Flyers may have pulled off one of the most lopsided trades of the offseason by acquiring Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs should be kicking themselves for not making a move first.

Zegras, a 24-year-old center with two 60-point seasons under his belt, was dealt to the Flyers for a modest return: Ryan Poehling, a second-round pick (45th overall), and a 2026 fourth-rounder. For a player with Zegras’ upside -- elite vision, creativity, and a flair for the dramatic -- it’s a shockingly low price. The Leafs, who are in desperate need of a dynamic middle-six center and long-term insurance for aging captain John Tavares and losing Mitch Marner in free agency, missed a golden opportunity.

Toronto’s current roster is top-heavy, with most of the offensive burden falling on Auston Matthews and William Nylander. While Tavares, if he stays in Toronto, remains productive his foot speed has noticeably declined. Zegras could have slotted in as a second-line center or even thrived on the wing, giving the Leafs a younger, faster, and more creative option to build around.

What makes the missed opportunity even more frustrating is that Toronto had the assets to match or exceed Philadelphia’s offer. The Leafs have the 64th overall pick this year and while that is a large jump down from the 45th pick that Philadelphia sent to Anaheim, would Nick Robertson be potenitally enough to sweeten the deal? Possibly. No matter what, the Leafs could have offered something similar enough in value that the Flyers did.

Some critics might point to Zegras’ recent struggles -- just 32 points in 57 games last season -- but context matters. He battled injuries and was miscast in Anaheim’s lineup, often pushed to the wing behind Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish. In a more structured, veteran-laden environment like Toronto, Zegras could have rediscovered his form and flourished.

Moreover, Zegras is under contract for one more year at a manageable $5.75 million cap hit and will remain a restricted free agent afterward. That’s a controllable asset with upside -- exactly the kind of player Toronto should be targeting as they try to extend their championship window, especially considering the amount of cap space they now have.

Philadelphia’s gamble is a calculated one, and it’s already paying off in terms of fan excitement and roster potential. Meanwhile, Toronto’s front office is left watching from the sidelines, having let a rare opportunity slip through their fingers.

In a league where elite talent is hard to come by and even harder to acquire, the Leafs’ inaction is baffling. Trevor Zegras could have been the spark Toronto needed—not just for this season, but for the future. Instead, he’s wearing orange and black, and the Leafs are left wondering what might have been.